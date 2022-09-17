The Benefits of Chauffeured Airport Transfers

—

Debating whether an airport transfer is worth it instead of hailing a cab or rideshare? Unbeknownst to many, chauffeured airport transfers come with various perks that far exceed the average ride. Let’s take a look at some of the differences:

What about Rideshares?

Nowadays, rideshare services are pretty popular, with many individuals having Uber or Lyft on their phones. Unfortunately, rideshares can have airport restrictions, but the more significant hurdle is the size of the car. Most rideshare drivers have tiny, fuel-efficient cars with a small back seat and maybe room for one bag. If you ride solo, you and your stuff may fit, but a family can forget it. Of course, SUVs are available, but they can be 30 minutes out, forcing you to wait, and may be more expensive. Add to that some less-than-reassuring safety policies , and you should definitely think twice.

What About Hailing a Cab?

While in the “good ole days” you could quickly hail a taxi on the street or as soon as you walked out of the airport, that’s nearly impossible now. Between restricted policies on cab arrivals and departure at airports, unexplained and often higher prices because of metered rates or added supplemental “airport” charges, an immediately available and reasonably-priced taxi simply is just not a reliable option anymore.

Not to mention the fact that even if there are cabs available, you likely won’t know until after you’ve landed and will probably end up having to wait in a considerably long line.

Rather than facing the battle of cabs and rideshares, chauffeured airport transfers will provide you with the following benefits.

Chauffeured Airport Transfers Offer:

Vehicles of Every Size to Suit Your Needs

One of the best aspects of hiring chauffeured airport transfers is the ability to choose the size of your ride. Most airport transfer companies provide their customers with the following size options:

Sedan: Holds 1 to 2 passengers and up to 3 bags

SUV: Holds 3 to 5 passengers and up to 5 bags

Van: Holds 6 to 14 passengers and 8 to 14 bags

Bus: Holds 15 to 55 passengers and all the bags!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

So, whether you are flying in solo; are with the kids, or planning a corporate retreat of 50 people, there are options available to ensure that everyone safely fits into a single ride, plus all the bags too, for a fixed rate!

Timely and Efficient Service

Unlike cabs which you must hail or rideshares that you have to order when you finally make it outside, there is no waiting for airport transfers. Simply schedule when you are expected to land, and your driver will be waiting to take your bags as soon as you come out the doors.

Plus, since you ordered in advance, your drivers will know where they are supposed to go. There will be no keying in addresses or squinting at tiny phone maps; everything will be prepped and ready to take you to your destination. This is especially important when you have a tight schedule, such as heading to an event or boarding a cruise .

Professional and Friendly Attitude

We have all experienced, or at least seen in the movies, what a bad cab or rideshare driver looks like. They are often overworked, tired, hungry, and may be slightly irritable while trying to put on a brave face. After dealing with the masses in the airport, the last thing someone wants is a grumpy driver.

Companies that provide chauffeured airport transfers work to keep their employees in good health and spirits, so you can rest assured that you will get a pleasant, professional presentation with every ride. Whether the ride is for you, your cranky in-laws, or an important potential client , a friendly airport transfer service could make all the difference between a successful, smooth and enjoyable trip and an unpleasant, stressful experience.

—

This content is brought to you by Analisse Weathers.

iStockPhoto