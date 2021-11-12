The Case for Constant Adaptation: The Ongoing Need for a Global Response to Protect The Extreme Poor from COVID-19’s Next Wave

—

In a violent storm, waves rough enough to blast shipping containers from cargo ships can easily crush fishing boats or capsize dinghies floating near their wake.

We’ve seen a similar effect throughout the enduring COVID-19 pandemic. As the global crisis began to wash over wealthier countries like the UK, Spain, and the United States, many of us who work for international development and global health organizations warned its impact threatened to be even more crushing upon and within poorer countries. I only wish that we had been wrong.

COVID-19 revealed the ongoing systemic inequalities and unequal access to medical attention that is a part of the fabric of our global landscape. As a result, it was referred to as a “disease of the poor,” by the World Health Organization’s special envoy David Nabarro.

The infrastructure limitations of poorer communities, which include inadequate sanitation systems, unclean drinking water, and overstrained health clinics, meant that the arrival of the novel coronavirus dangerously exposed those living in poverty to the disease’s worst ravages. The inability to implement social distancing in shanty towns or aboard shared transportation, coupled with the utter lack of social safety nets, forced caregivers to run a gauntlet of daily risks in order to put bread on the table for their children.

Global hunger rates are skyrocketing because of COVID-19: if current trends continue, 840 million people will be going hungry by 2030.

In the same communities, unemployment also skyrocketed, not to 10% or 15%, but nearly 100%. The number of people pressed to the brink of starvation was projected to double to 265 million in 2020. People living in poverty encounter the reality of peril and the task of survival from multiple angles on a day-to-day basis. In fact, experts note that the number of people living in poverty globally rose by 131 million in 2020 because of the pandemic, bringing the total to over 800 million people.

The emerging statistical picture, when set beside individual stories of agony across the globe, continues to terrify. As the New York Times reported, “the coronavirus has wiped out global gains that took two decades to achieve, leaving an estimated two billion people at risk of abject poverty.”

Furthermore, the World Economic Forum stated that “COVID-19 threatens to become one of the most difficult tests faced by humanity in modern history.”

With the pandemic still not fully out of sight, and new variants threatening to have the same effects, we’re yet to discover the stunning and devastating accuracy of those projections.

And yet, we have encountered global health crises before. And we’ve emerged stronger, with new research and surveillance capacities, medicines and vaccines, high-tech innovations and low-cost solutions, that each day are saving lives and improving health around the planet.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, global public health advances have resulted in major reductions in child mortality, along with reduced malaria, tuberculosis and HIV/Aids-related deaths. Meanwhile, neglected tropical disease eradication efforts have likewise made great strides.

With the ongoing threat of new variants, and in the wake of the immense damage that the COVID-19 pandemic has already left behind, this moment requires a movement. A movement of justice and solidarity, of equality and dignity, of creativity and artistry.

It’s time to raise awareness and awaken nations to public health disparities and their toll on all of us. It’s time to advocate for innovative solutions, enhanced local capacities, and strategic investment in places of greatest need.

The good news is that people of good will are rising up.

Throughout the last 18 months, we’ve seen first responders and health care workers around the planet don masks and gloves for endless shifts to save patients from the virus.

Others heroically, yet tragically, served without access to personal protective equipment, risking, even losing, their lives in the line of duty.

We’ve seen businesses shift production lines from consumer goods to vital health and safety gear. Grocery, delivery and other essential service workers have kept food on our tables and supplies in our cupboards.

Researchers kicked into high gear to scour for a cure and accelerate the availability of the vaccine. Humanitarian organizations like World Vision, and child-development organizations like Compassion, where I serve, continue to work toward lessening the impact of tsunami-like waves hurling children in harm’s way.

Even now, NGO workers, faith and community leaders are stepping in to deliver hygiene education, food and other provisions to families in still-recovering areas, while ensuring long-term needs like child protection, education and community development are being met.

We’ve seen people within lower- and middle-income countries rising with creativity and care, innovating approaches and adapting routines to protect and serve their own communities. Community health workers and hygiene educators are shifting location-based programs to mobile, last-mile response.

In the face of rising viral tides, let’s gather inspiration from these bold and brave souls. Let’s continue to spark hope through practical support and generous acts of compassion, and let’s cement those practices as non-negotiable in this new normal.

The impact of COVID-19 has been felt by us all in small and big ways. It has sought to isolate and devastate us. And while we have been jolted by its reach, for those of us still standing, an important call resounds.

Considering the vulnerability of children in less advantaged countries and communities, there’s a need to rise to the occasion. We can stand together like a human storm wall, against the crashing wave of a pandemic and its ongoing aftereffects that will otherwise wipe out the most vulnerable.

Our common humanity impels us to respond to those most imperiled now.

—

This content is brought to you by Jamie McIntosh.

Shutterstock