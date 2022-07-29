The Comprehensive Resource Guide to Consolidating Your Debt With RenFi

—

Know the Basics Before You Consolidate Your Debt

Do you struggle with managing several monthly debt payments on a low income? If so, you may want to consider consolidating your debts into a single, manageable monthly payment in order to save money on interest. But where to start? Well, for those with multiple debts on a low income, the answer is simple. Consolidate your debt with a RenFi secured loan of up to $150,000 today to improve your finances!

Many lenders, including traditional banks and peer-to-peer lenders like RenFi, provide debt consolidation loans to borrowers who are struggling to manage the quantity or size of their outstanding debts as part of a payment plan. The vast majority of debt consolidation loans are unsecured personal loans (which can be used for any purpose). However, some lenders, like RenFi, will let you secure a loan against your home as collateral. To that end, if approved, a secured personal loan grants you access to additional funds (up to $150,000), as well as a lower interest rate than your credit and income would normally allow, and a single monthly payment to your debt consolidation loan lender.

Debt consolidation is a legal and ethical way to improve your finances and get out of debt faster! Moreover, a debt consolidation loan is a financial strategy used to pay off existing debts that combines or “consolidates” many high-interest loans into a single low-interest loan. It eliminates late payment penalties and interest costs, leaving you with a single low-interest loan to repay over a 2–5-year term. To that end, debt consolidation loans can be an incredible tool for regaining control of your finances, allowing you to save money on interest payments and improve your cash flow in the long run.

That being said, to assist you in determining if RenFi Debt Consolidation is the best way to pay off your debt, we’ve put together this thorough resource guide to help you better understand what RenFi secured debt consolidation loans are, how to apply, and why you should consider them. Keep in mind that the main goal here is to help you save money on interest and get out of debt sooner!

Learn How RenFi’s Secure Debt Consolidation Loans Work and Get Your Life Back on Track

Loan Amounts: $15,000-$150,000

Loan Term: 12-24 months

Homeownership Required: Yes

Customers Use: Debt consolidation, unexpected expenses, home repairs, and more.

With a 3-minute application procedure, 15-minute approvals, and 72-hour financing, RenFi secured debt consolidation loans are a sensible choice for reclaiming control of your financial position. Rather than paying excessive interest rates, you can use a RenFi secured debt consolidation loan to pay down the balance of your debt, with monthly rates as low as 0.75%. A RenFi secured debt consolidation loan works by allowing you to borrow as little as $15,000 or as much as $150,000 to pay off any high-interest obligations, leaving you with a single monthly payment to your debt consolidation loan lender if you are approved.

Furthermore, RenFi debt consolidation loans are all secured personal loans provided on home equity with a 12-month term and are closed loans repayable with no penalty after 3 months. This means that if you take out a RenFi loan, it will be secured as a first or second mortgage on your house. As a result, placing your house as collateral allows RenFi to offer you a larger loan to pay off your existing debts at a lower interest rate than your credit score and income would typically allow.

That being said, in establishing the loan rate, RenFi considers a number of parameters. The key parameters they consider are the value of your home in comparison to the loan amount, as well as your credit score and overall debt. Moreover, at the end of your term, RenFi professionals will work with you to refinance your loan with your original mortgage lender through your broker. Having said that, RenFi can also help you secure a new first mortgage or renew your existing loan. It’s completely up to you!

What Are the Advantages of Consolidating Your Debt with RenFi?

RenFi is the lender for all submitted loans, which means they can quickly accept and fund your loan with no draws, inspections, or hassles. If you are a homeowner who is dealing with debt on a low income and needs help, RenFi debt consolidation offers the ideal financial solution to simplify and reduce your existing debt while saving you thousands of dollars in interest each month. By negotiating one of these secured loans, you can profit from a single monthly payment rather than many installments; higher payouts; cheaper monthly payments; and a cheaper interest rate.

Furthermore, what distinguishes RenFi from other traditional lenders is their innovative onboarding approach, which includes no onsite appraisals, a streamlined application procedure, and a completely secure digital experience that is completely confidential, allowing them to remove the roadblocks that slow down the loan process. Moreover, unlike typical debt consolidation loans, RenFi secured debt consolidation loans do not require onsite appraisals or document submissions such as bank statements, mortgage paperwork, or tax records to be approved.

To that end, when you choose to go with a RenFi secured debt consolidation loan, they will be there for you every step of the way, from the minute you apply until the loan is funded, serviced, and paid off! However, don’t just take our word for it; rather, consider the several advantages of consolidating your debt with a RenFi secured loan, listed below. They are as follows:

Streamline Application Process

No Onsite Appraisals or Document Submissions (bank statements, mortgage documents, or tax documents) Are Required

Rates As Low As 0.75%

Consolidate Up To $150,000

Up to 24-Month Terms

Repayment After 3 Months – No Penalty

3-Minute Application Process & 15-Minute Approvals

Fully Funded in 72 Hours

Instant Income Verification Straight from Your Bank.

100% Secured Digital Experience

Fixed Rate for Monthly Payments

Now that you have a better understanding as to the advantages of choosing a RenFi secured debt consolidation loan, we can move on to discussing how to apply.

Learn How to Apply for a Debt Consolidation Loan with RenFi

RenFi’s simple and secure application process is intended to make applying for a secured debt consolidation loan as easy and stress-free as possible! All you need to do is supply RenFi with the name and amount of the debt you want to pay off, and they will handle the rest! However, it should be noted that all RenFi secured debt consolidation loans are backed by a second mortgage on your house. To that end, in order to apply, you or the co-applicant must be the registered owner of the property that will be placed as collateral.

Apply for a debt consolidation loan with RenFi today by following these three simple steps:

Step 1: 3-Minute Application Process

Step 2: 15-Minute Approval Process

Step 3: Approved Funding Amount

After the application process is completed, RenFi will then email you the relevant closing paperwork and instructions. These documents must be inspected by you and a lawyer since they are mortgage documents. Once completed, your lawyer will return the paperwork to us. When we get the closing documents, we will repay you within 24 hours.

Consolidating Your Debt is Easy with RenFi – Get Started Today!

Many Canadians feel that debt consolidation is the best way to satisfy their debt repayment demands. These loans often have lower interest rates than other forms of loans, making it simpler to keep up with monthly payments and get out of debt. This may mean extending your payback period by several months or even years, but if it means sticking to the repayment plan, the extra interest payments are worth it to get out of debt.

To that end, it is our goal to help educate and inform Canadians about the many facets of debt consolidation loans. RenFi debt consolidation is an excellent tool for customers who have many loans with high interest rates or monthly payments, especially those who owe $10,000 or more. Therefore, it is our hope that after reading through this comprehensive resource guide to consolidating your debt with RenFi, you will have a better understanding of what RenFi debt consolidation loans are, how to apply, and why you should consider them. For more information, visit RenFi’s website today!

