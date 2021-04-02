The Consequences of VA Disability Fraud

—

If you are injured while you are in the military, you are eligible for disability benefits. The injury does not have to be physical, mental illnesses like PTSD are also covered. Unfortunately, fraud is not without precedent. The most common way to commit VA disability fraud is to connect an ailment to your time in the military, when in fact it developed outside your service.

Lying to the VA about your disability is a serious matter, and consequences to those actions may vary in severity from refunds to incarceration.

Refunding of all Benefits Paid

If the VA determines that you committed fraud to claim disability benefits, they will require you to repay whatever you have received. The VA may also require you to reimburse them for any healthcare costs related to the disability you claimed.

In 2017, a Milwaukee veteran had to repay over $200,000. A sum he received over 17 years of claiming severe pain from a back injury. Investigators found that, although he used a cane and wheelchair when he visited doctors when he was home he walked with no restrictions.

Fines, Arrest, and Incarceration

Not only will you have to repay any benefits you have received, but you can also be arrested for fraud. If you are convicted, you could face time in jail. In the case above, the Milwaukee veteran was sentenced to three years in prison after being convicted of wire fraud.

In 2019, an Air Force veteran was condemned to one month of intermittent incarceration, nine months of house arrest, and three years of probation after he was convicted of theft of government property.

He was also ordered to pay a $3,100 fine and almost $11,700 in restitution. The Air Force veteran filed a claim stating he suffered from PTSD due to an injury he received during a firefight in Iraq. An investigation later revealed he was not injured and had not been involved in a firefight.

Problems for Truly Disabled Veterans

When someone files a false claim that they are disabled due to their military service, it also causes problems for other veterans who have been injured or suffered an illness. False claims increase wait times and can lower the cost of living increases each year. Each time a false claim is discovered and reported in the news, it makes people less likely to believe that a veteran with injuries that may not be visible is telling the truth.

Investigations into Claims

When you are tempted to lie about a VA disability, it is important to understand that the VA will review records to confirm what you say is true. For example, if you claim you were exposed to contaminants, the VA will verify that you were actually in the area of the exposure.

A Vietnam veteran who claims Agent Orange exposure must have some proof that they were in service during that era, that they were on the ground, on a plane, or in an inland waterway in proximity to herbicides. There are exposure documents available to VA investigators and they will confirm your presence in that area using those documents.

Claims Without Diagnosis

Another common tactic used by those who are not acting in good faith with the VA is to claim an illness that has been listed as a presumptive illness for a certain exposure, such as diabetes after Agent Orange exposure.

They may have the symptoms of diabetes, be overweight, or have other issues that make them think they have developed diabetes. However, if they have never been diagnosed with the illness, you could be charged with fraud.

There are some conditions, such as Gulf War Syndrome, that have no diagnosis. These could be an exception. If you plan to file a disability claim with the VA, you will need to have an actual diagnosis, not just experience symptoms.

How to Handle Accusations of Fraud

If you have been accused of fraudulently filing a VA claim, contact us today to see how we may be able to help. You can arrange for a no-obligation consultation by calling or filling out the easy online form.

