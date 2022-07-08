The D10 Plus by Dreametech Is Possibly the Best Priced Vacuum and Mop Robot on the Market

—

Finding a robot vacuum at an affordable price while simultaneously being efficient at cleaning up messes seems like it can be impossible to find at times. But with the introduction of the D10 Plus robot vacuum from Dreametech, that need has been met. Its mid-range price point, along with its multi-functional capabilities such as vacuuming and mopping, make it the perfect accessory for a hands-free cleaning experience.

There are some fun and intuitive features the D10 Plus possesses, so I will take the time to review each individually to highlight the intricacies of the D10 Plus better.

Hands-Free Cleaning

The docking station has to be one of the most predominant features the D10 Plus has to offer. Unlike its competitors, the D10 Plus empties its trash after a day’s work at the docking station, so you don’t have to empty the robot vacuum yourself every few days. Due to the 2.5L dust bag within the port, you can enjoy up to 45 days of hands-off cleaning, which is perfect for someone like me who is never home.

What’s also great about the system Dreame has implemented is how hygienic and convenient storing and emptying dust bags are. Built within the docking station are two separate air paths for taking in the dirt and removing/locking in odors. Also, when the D10 Plus unloads the debris/dirt it has collected for the day, it is reasonably quiet, so you don’t have to worry about having tv shows or conversations interrupted by your vacuum.

LiDAR Navigation

The LiDAR navigation and SLAM algorithms are great for accurately mapping your home and creating efficient routes. Dreame states the D10 Plus can accurately map your home in as little as 8 minutes, which seemed to stay true to their word since it took about 10 minutes for mine to understand my layout while avoiding obstacles.

What’s more impressive is its ability to understand the differences in surfaces and change its power output. For instance, when going from cleaning tiled floors to carpets, the D10 Plus will detect the change in surface and boost its suction fan to the maximum power for a more effective clean.

(Source:https://global.dreametech.com/)

Customizable Cleaning through App

Another great feature for the more tech-savvy or someone who wants to customize their cleaning experience is the app that uses the map your D10 Plus created so you can adjust the suction power of the vacuum, change the volume of water delivered through the mop, or even fully control it. Connecting the app is relatively straightforward, so there is no hassle to worry about.

What I particularly loved about this feature is the ability to create rooms within the app and name them accordingly. So, for instance, if you needed a mess cleaned up in a specific room, you could send the D10 Plus, all from the convenience of your phone, to that particular room, and it will clean up the mess and return to its docking station without you having to lift more than a finger.

(Source: https://global.dreametech.com/products/dreame-d10-plus)

Mopping Capabilities

The mop element is easy to install and includes a 145 ml tank you have to fill. Just as most of the D10 Plus’s features are intuitively designed, so is the mopping module. There are three different water volume options to choose from that control water usage and mop dampness. Particularly this comes in handy for different surfaces. The lowest level tends to be more suitable for wooden floors, as opposed to the strongest setting is excellent for tiled floors.

My favorite aspect of the 2-in-1 mopping and vacuuming design is when debris particles are left behind from vacuuming, the mopping functions of the D10 Plus will often finish the job for a perfect clean.

Overall Review

The D10 Plus deserves a 9/10 for functionality. It’s a reliable, efficient piece of machinery that will definitely bear most of the burden of cleaning up around the house. With its innovative technologies and fair price point, the D10 Plus is your personal cleaning service.

Availability, pricing, and offer on DreameBot D10 Plus

The DreameBot D10 Plus carries a retail price of just $499, available at Amazon for $399 after a $100 coupon.

This content is brought to you by Brian James

Feature and Inset Photos provided by the author with permission from Dreametech