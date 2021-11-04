The Deadliest Holidays Might Surprise You

—

Some holidays present more risks than others based on driver behavior, making it important to practice caution as both a driver and pedestrian during these days. AutoInsurance.org conducted a study that took place over the course of three years, which helped identify the 10 deadliest holidays to drive.

The following are the most dangerous holidays to be on the road, according to the AutoInsurance.org study.

10. Veterans Day

The study revealed that the 10th deadliest holiday is Veterans Day. Over the course of the three-year study, 1,170 fatal accidents took place on Veterans Day, which falls on November 11.

The main reason for this surge in accidents on this particular holiday is likely because it happens on a Monday, making it fall on the tail end of a three-day weekend. As a result, many people are still celebrating and, in the process, drinking and driving.

9. Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving was the ninth deadliest holiday that the AutoInsurance.org study uncovered, with 1,173 fatal accidents taking place on this day.

The reason for the high fatality rate on this day is due to the fact that it’s among the busiest holidays. Many people drive this time of year to visit family, and Black Friday sometimes coincides with Thanksgiving when everyone’s shopping.

8. Halloween

Halloween is next on the list, which accounted for 1,189 fatal accidents. With more pedestrians on the street trick-or-treating, particularly in the evening when it’s darker, the risk of pedestrian accidents rises. Additionally, many others party and drink before driving, which further increases the risk of accidents.

7. Mother’s Day

The next most dangerous holiday for driving is Mother’s Day, which saw 1,206 fatal accidents during the study period. Although some contributing factors involve celebration, such as drinking, the road conditions may also play a part. During this time of year, the snowfall has ended and ice will have melted, elements that may have damaged roads in the winter.

6. Columbus Day

1,251 deadly accidents took place on Columbus Day throughout the study, making it the sixth deadliest. This is likely because the holiday takes place during the end of fall, which is the tail end of both the summer and travel seasons, which means that there are more drivers on the road who pose a risk to others. Many drivers during this time of year may have partied over the weekend, or they may simply be fatigued or aggressive, contributing to more accidents.

5. Cinco de Mayo

The Mexican holiday of Cinco de Mayo, which takes place on the fifth of May every year, is also a particularly deadly one in America. The study counted 1,256 total fatal crashes over three years, placing it at number five on the list. The main reason behind these accidents appears to be drunk driving, as AutoInsurance.org found that drunk driving contributed to 37% of traffic deaths on this day.

4. Father’s Day

Similar to Mother’s Day, Father’s Day involves a lot of celebration. In fact, it would appear that drinking is an even more popular activity on this holiday. More drunk drivers on the road lead to more accidents, with 1,293 fatal accidents occurring on this holiday over the course of three years.

3. Independence Day

July 4th celebrations are also potentially deadly, accounting for 1,319 deadly accidents during the study period. 38% of fatal accidents on this day result from drunk driving, but neglecting to wear seat belts is an even bigger factor, contributing to 52% of fatal traffic accidents.

Another potential cause is fatigue, with many people traveling by car on long road trips, similar to Thanksgiving.

2. Labor Day

Labor Day is another unusually dangerous holiday for driving, with 1,334 fatal accidents occurring on this day during the study. Again, many of these accidents involved drunk driving, while an even bigger portion involved individuals who failed to wear seat belts.

Labor Day takes place toward the end of the summer season, which means more traffic and instances of fatigued driving.

1. Memorial Day

The deadliest holiday of the year happens to be Memorial Day, which saw 1,343 deadly accidents in the three-year period. While it’s not a celebratory holiday, it still entails a lot of drinking and other risky activities that endanger people on the road. 37% of fatal accidents involved drunk driving, and drivers run through 12 red lights every second throughout Memorial Day weekend.

Safe Driving Can Change The Current Trends

Practicing safe driving could make a huge difference when it comes to these particular trends. For example, individuals should never drive drunk, and they may be better off getting a taxi or rideshare vehicle even if they have only had a little to drink.

Drivers should also avoid driving for too long before taking a break, and they can also avoid fatigue by getting plenty of sleep. Driving early in the day as opposed to later in the afternoon or evening can help further prevent this fatigue known as highway hypnosis.

Additionally, rideshare drivers should have insurance in the event that a rideshare accident takes place. Other professionals should also take care, such as delivery drivers. When making a delivery, drivers should avoid rushing the delivery or otherwise driving aggressively, which can help avert delivery driver accidents.

By avoiding dangerous driving behaviors while on the road, and even taking precautions as pedestrians, the rate of fatal accidents is likely to decrease for these and other holidays. In turn, people celebrating these holidays can continue to enjoy them while ensuring that everyone stays safer.

