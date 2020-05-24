The Devastating Effects of Choosing the Wrong CBD Seed Supplier

—

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, has been a topic of intense conversation (and debate) over the last year or so. There are strict regulations as it pertains to CBD from the federal government. It must be extracted from the hemp plant and meet certain guidelines set forth by the USDA. The reason why this is so important is that THC, the main psychoactive component of Marijuana, can often be found in large quantities in these CBD products when it shouldn’t be. That puts many hemp farmers at risk for crop seizure and being put out of business.

Obviously all plants start out as a seed, so the process begins with the hemp seeds that the farmers purchase. There are tests that are done on the seed to ensure it is within the THC requirements. However, once the seed is planted and reaches full maturity, the THC content fluctuates and will be a higher number when it is harvested. That’s where the problem lies.

If a farmer purchases seeds that are already too high in THC content (more than .3%), they risk having a crop that is considered illegal and the potential to be seized by the state police. That’s why it is so important for hemp farmers to request a professional-grade COA (Certificate of Analysis) and work with a reputable CBD seed wholesaler.

CBD products can come in the form of creams, capsules, liquids, and are often found in many fitness supplements for post-workout recovery. Pain relief is a big sell for CBD and a great alternative to harsh pain medications. Many in the bodybuilding and fitness community use CBD on a daily basis for muscle recovery after very intense workouts.

When these plants are harvested and ready for the CBD to be extracted, the product that is produced will potentially be off the charts in THC content and not be a viable product for any manufacturer to pick up. Typically there is an additional testing phase for the final product to ensure it still stays within those federal guidelines of .3%. If it’s off the charts, the company risks losing an entire batch of products or having their products seized entirely.

The message here is more education is needed for hemp farmers to know that they are buying CBD seed that meets guidelines so their profits stay intact for the growing season. In unprecedented times like this, it’s not worth the risk of choosing a company that doesn’t take your revenue and income seriously. An educated farmer is a successful farmer.

