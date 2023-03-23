The Differences Between Male and Female Facial Muscles

—

The human face has about twenty flat skeletal muscles that control different parts of your face, including the forehead, eyebrows, eyelids, nose and nostrils, cheeks, and lips. Facial muscles also called craniofacial muscles, are responsible for facial expressions.

This guide explores three differences between male and female facial muscles. Read on.

Females Have Frequent Facial Actions to Men

Did you know women exhibit more frequent facial actions than men? The prevalent facial expressions include smiling, lip corner pulls, and inner and outer brow raises to positive and negative emotional states. And although males and females use the same muscles for facial expressions, women spontaneously express their emotions with their faces.

Does that mean men rarely display facial actions? No. A recent study found that men demonstrated brow burrowing and lip corner depressors.

It is worth mentioning that most women’s facial expressions were more associated with happiness, sadness, and fear, while men’s expressions leaned towards anger. This emotional difference may be attributed to social conventions about how each gender should behave. Also, each gender exhibited prolonged facial expressions in their different emotional states.

Males Have Larger Facial Muscles

Another difference between male and female face muscles is their size and movement. Men have larger facial musculature than women, which affects the energy generated when making a facial expression.

To better understand this, when a man makes a facial action, his facial muscles cause a significant movement on the involved surface features, resulting in greater facial expressions. This explains why a simple smile on a man’s face may appear greater when compared to a woman’s.

Facial Ageing Patterns

Facial muscles weaken with age, changing the facial bone and soft tissues. However, there is a notable difference in how facial aging occurs between males and females.

For men, the first notable wrinkles appear on the forehead as opposed to the periorbital lines in women. These fine lines also called crow’s feet, result from natural eye muscle movements and develop at the outer sides of the women’s eyes. Women also get more visible wrinkles under the eyes, near the lower cheeks, and mouth.

Facial aging in men is due to low testosterone production. Low levels cause loss of masculine features, including decreased cheekbone prominence and a reduced jawline. On the other hand, women undergo facial aging as their bodies produce low estrogen. However, the aging effects appear as fine lines, unlike the deep rhytides prevalent in men.

How to Keep Facial Muscles in Shape

Whether male or female, adopting helpful practices can help strengthen facial muscles. Try any of the following exercises and maintain a consistent routine while at it.

● Mewing

Mewing improves your face’s symmetry by strengthening your cheekbones and jawline. This exercise is effective, with notable effects visible between 1 to 6 months. We recommend taking mewing before and after pictures to track your progress.

● Facial Yoga

This exercise firms and tones your facial muscles for better facial expressions. Plus, it improves facial appearance, with visible fullness in the mid and lower face.

● Neck Stretches

A tight and tense neck can cause tension in your facial muscles, affecting your overall appearance. But stretching your neck from side to side while massaging it can relieve tension.

● Forehead Fine-Tuning

This exercise prevents wrinkles from appearing on your forehead. Simply act surprised with your eyes wide open and your forehead frozen. Repeat this at least eight times a day.

Final Thoughts

Males and females have differences in their facial muscles. For starters, females display frequent facial expressions when exposed to happy, sad, and scary scenarios, while men lean toward the angry side. Plus, men’s facial muscles are more defined since their faces are more prominent than women’s.

