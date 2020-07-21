The Disadvantages Of Settling Your Car Accident Without An Auto Accident Attorney

—

This article is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal advice.

Most cases of car accidents end up being resolved with an insurance company or through informal settlement negotiations. Settlement outside of court saves more time and money than taking your claim to trial.

Apart from that, the successful outcome of a jury trial cannot be guaranteed even in air-tight cases since juries can be unpredictable. Although out-of-court settlement for your car accident case brings some benefits, settling without an attorney’s assistance can be risky.

By being aware of such disadvantages, you’ll be able to make the right decisions if you are involved in a car accident. You might not yet see the importance of hiring an auto accident attorney now, but it wouldn’t hurt to equip yourself with the risks of not getting one.

Unfair Settlement Negotiation

Since insurance adjusters spend their days negotiating insurance settlements, they are generally trained negotiators who are determined to fight for their best interests only. Their goal is to make your case go away and give you the lowest settlement possible.

Without a practiced negotiator, it can be challenging to advocate for your rights. It’s no wonder why insurance companies will also discourage you from hiring an attorney. They know from the start that once a lawyer is involved, achieving their goal becomes a lot more challenging. So, if you live in Florida, for example, you’ll want to look for experienced car accident lawyers in Clearwater, Miami, Tampa, Orlando, or whatever city you live in.

Because they are not often obligated to represent your interests, insurance adjusters can deny or delay paying your claim. It’s especially true when you are trying to file a claim against the insurance company of the driver at fault. Fortunately, with a knowledgeable lawyer on your side, you have a much higher chance of a fair settlement.

Inadequate Compensation

Insurance companies are skilled in convincing injury victims to accept lowball settlement offers. Since they want you to settle your accident claim quickly, you might not yet know the extent of injuries and damages you have suffered.

By persuading you to settle fast, they can minimize the amount they should pay for medical care, car repairs, and lost wages. You may not be able to receive the compensation that is representative of your claim’s actual value.

However, car accident lawyers know your rights and what you deserve. They know the true value of your claim and will fight to ensure that you receive the proper compensation. By retaining an attorney, you’ll have someone who has your best interest in mind.

Cannot Pursue Legal Action

Once you agree to a settlement, you may not be eligible to pursue any legal action. In case you realize later that the settlement offer was not enough to compensate for your injuries and losses, you will not be able to reopen your case. Courts are resistant to undo settle agreements once they are signed.

But if you have a car accident attorney, you’ll be more aware of all the legal options at your disposal. If the insurance company is unwilling to offer a reasonable settlement amount, you can get the compensation you deserve even if it goes to court.

Keep in mind that there are probably multiple laws and regulations that apply to your accident. Only an attorney will be able to identify and use them to your advantage.

Risk For Casual Misstatement

Insurance adjusters will have their version of the car accident, and they want you to agree with it. They can use the information you share with them to make a settlement offer. Thus, you mustn’t instantly agree to anything they tell you.

You may unintentionally make statements that could be used against you when you are just recovering from the accident. No matter how reasonable the settlement offer will be, it would be best not to give any recorded statement or sign an agreement until you talk to a lawyer.

You can hurt your rights to get fair compensation by making a casual misstatement. Anything you say can and will be used against you. But once you have an accident car lawyer, they will handle all communications with the insurance adjusters on your behalf.

Added Financial and Emotional Stress

Recovery after a car accident can be difficult and stressful. Negotiating with an insurance adjuster on your own can add further financial and emotional stress.

If you have a car accident lawyer, you won’t need to worry about unfair settlements, inadequate compensation, or a casual misstatement. The lawyer will handle the negotiations with your best interest in mind. You will have the peace of mind that comes from knowing you have a skilled professional on your side.

Takeaway

You won’t realize the importance of hiring an auto accident lawyer until you need one. Some people may even wait and experience the disadvantages of settling without a lawyer before seeking help. While an attorney can enter the process at any point to help you improve your odds of getting the best settlement, working with one as soon as possible is still the wiser choice.

