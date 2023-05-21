—

Driving under the influence (DUI) is a serious offense that can have significant consequences on your driving record and insurance rates. In this article, we will explore the impact of a DUI conviction on your driving record and insurance rates, and what steps you can take to mitigate the effects.

The Impact of a DUI Conviction on Your Driving Record

When you are convicted of a DUI, it will go on your driving record. This means that every time your driving record is checked, your DUI conviction will be visible. In many cases, a DUI conviction will stay on your driving record for several years, even after you have completed any required courses or rehabilitation programs.

One of the most significant impacts of a DUI conviction on your driving record is that it can result in the suspension or revocation of your driver’s license. Depending on the severity of your offense, you may lose your driving privileges for a few months or several years. During this time, you will not be able to legally operate a motor vehicle, which can make it difficult to commute to work or school, run errands, or participate in other activities that require transportation.

A DUI conviction can also result in higher car insurance premiums. Many insurance companies view drivers with DUI convictions as high-risk, which means that they are more likely to be involved in accidents or other incidents that could result in expensive insurance claims. As a result, insurance companies may charge drivers with DUI convictions at significantly higher rates than those without them.

The Impact of a DUI Conviction on Your Insurance Rates

As mentioned earlier, a DUI conviction can have a significant impact on your car insurance rates. Depending on your insurance company, your rates could increase by hundreds or even thousands of dollars per year. This is because insurance companies view drivers with DUI convictions as high-risk, which means that they are more likely to be involved in accidents or other incidents that could result in expensive insurance claims.

Loss of Coverage

In addition to higher rates, a DUI conviction could also result in the cancellation or non-renewal of your car insurance policy. If your insurance company decides that you are too high-risk to insure, they may cancel your policy or refuse to renew it when it expires. This can leave you without insurance coverage, which is not only illegal in most states but can also be financially devastating if you are involved in an accident.

Protect Your Auto Insurance After a DUI Conviction

It is important to note that the impact of a DUI conviction on your driving record and insurance rates can vary depending on the state in which you reside. Some states may have more severe penalties for DUI convictions, while others may have more lenient laws. If you are convicted of a DUI, there are some steps you can take to mitigate the impact on your insurance rates.

Shop Around for Insurance

Your insurance company may raise your rates after a DUI conviction. Consider shopping around for a new insurance policy. Some insurance companies may be more forgiving than others or specialize in high-risk drivers and may offer more affordable rates.

Take a Driving Course

You could also consider taking a defensive driving course or other driver education courses, as some insurance companies offer discounts to drivers who complete these programs.

Install an Ignition Interlock Device (IID)

An IID is a device that requires you to blow into it before starting your car. If the device detects any alcohol on your breath, it will prevent your car from starting. Some insurance companies offer discounts to drivers who install IIDs in their cars, as they are seen as a responsible and proactive measure to prevent future DUIs.

If you are convicted of a DUI, it is important to be proactive in addressing the impact on your driving record and insurance rates. This may involve completing any required courses or rehabilitation programs, paying fines or other penalties, and taking steps to reduce your risk of future DUIs. By taking these steps, you can help mitigate the impact of a DUI conviction on your driving record and insurance rates and move forward with your life.

By working with an attorney who specializes in DUI defense and taking proactive measures to reduce your risk of future DUIs, you can protect your rights, reduce your legal and financial liability, and move forward with your life.

