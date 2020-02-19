The Importance of the Right Image of a Man and How to Create It

—

Men’s fashion is becoming more popular every year and there is a reason. Representatives of the stronger sex are no less concerned about their look than their girlfriends. Numerous studies have already proved that there is a big connection between a person’s appearance and his success, as well as other vital indicators like health and mood. Modern gentlemen care about what they wear, which accessory to choose and how their hair is styled.

Why is it important?

First of all, when you look good, you feel more confident and comfortable. You have less doubt about your decisions and aren’t afraid to make public statements or simply defend your opinion among colleagues.

Secondly, it helps to create a good first impression. It’s not a secret to anyone how important the opinion others make of you. Not many people analyze the look of people, but absolutely everyone reacts to it at a subconscious level. We are much more pleasant to do business and say “yes” to those who have a neat appearance.

In addition, the look is a great way to demonstrate the character. It can tell about a person’s lifestyle, age, social status, self-awareness, attentiveness and so on. If you go for an interview your perfectly-looking shoes will show your pedantry and responsibility. On the other hand, old sneakers and a jacket that does not fit with a shirt will push them away from such a careless guy.

How to understand whether you need to change the image?

Explore your wardrobe. Does it correspond to your status, lifestyle, and age? Have you often changed your wardrobe over the years? Do you feel confident in your clothes? Are you ready for an important event with a hard dress code as well as for a morning run? If your answer to most of the questions is “no” or doubt, a change of style is necessary.

Where to begin?

If you are just going to work out your style, a stylist can help you. This is not just a person who understands fashion but also one who is well versed in how to emphasize virtues with the clothes. However, you can decide your basic image by yourself. Here are some helpful tips:

Think about where you spend your time and what you do. Choose clothes that match your lifestyle and activity. Estimate your own age and appearance. Clothing should not make you look older. Too youthful things on middle-aged men also look silly. Things in the wardrobe should suit your body type and height. Focus on your sense of self. If you want to be a star in any company, choose bright things that emphasize your personality. If you do not want to attract strong attention but look stylish, choose a classic.

See what suitable for the new look you already have in your wardrobe, and buy the missing items. Prepare ready-made looks that you can wear daily. Don’t forget about the accessories.

Image Source: Unsplash

How not to make a mistake with the choice of a new style?

Many men don’t dare to change their image because they believe that it isn’t worth the effort or are even afraid that people won’t accept them updated. Change may take some time to get used to, but it will certainly be your best decision. Try different looks and trust your feelings.

It’s also important to say that a change of image may require a new hairstyle. Even those people, who dream of an unusual haircut, still can’t take such a step because of uncertainty. These doubts are justified since each person has unique facial features and shape. In order not to make a mistake, contact the hairdresser for advice.

Alternatively, you can use hairstyles app for men. Just upload a photo and select the desired hairstyle from the catalog. So you get a finished look on how you will appear with new styling or color. Invite your friends on social networks to choose the best.

Conclusion

Don’t be afraid to experiment and change. Finding an individual style is not an easy but interesting process. Remember that your wardrobe is one of the important tools for achieving success. Treat him accordingly and new victories won’t be long in coming.

