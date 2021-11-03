Brick and mortar are enough to make homes but it takes a lot of love, affection, and personalization to make the home into a house. Do you wish to make your home into a beautiful and warm house? If yes, then don’t let the budget limit you from countless possibilities. Thanks to leading brands such as Ashley HomeStore, Target, Home Depot, Wayfair, Walmart, and so on, customizing homes has become all the more convenient and affordable. Want to bring the dull boring walls of your home to life with attractive wallpapers but don’t know where to start looking? Search no more! Forget about your budget worries and have a look at this list of the most affordable places to buy wallpapers!

1.) Ashley HomeStore

Turning brick walls into a warm and loving house, is the forte of Ashley HomeStore. Serving as a one-stop destination for all your house needs, this store is one of the most affordable places to buy wallpapers, furniture, mattresses, bedding, and more. No matter whether you are looking for a classic brick wallpaper, a bright catchy one, or an attractive tropical print, Ashley Homestore has a huge variety of wallpaper options displayed for you. Surf through more than 284 wallpapers to find the one that aligns with your home and personality perfectly. Best part? The Ashley HomeStore wallpapers boasts of presenting its customers with a wide range of trending and exciting prints as well. Some of the wallpaper prints that are selling like hotcakes at this store include animal print, geometrical design, floral, motif, patterned, solid, and many more. Shop amidst top-quality wallpapers and give your house the best makeover, that too without burning a hole in your pocket.

Price and Discount: Apart from being known for its wide range of top-quality products, another thing that makes Ashley HomeStore stand apart from others, is its affordable price range. Under the currently ongoing Ashley Sale, users can save up to 70% on a variety of best-selling products and redeem free shipping too. The price range of wallpapers begins from $26 and goes till $100.

2) Target

Do you like filling up the blank spaces in your house with pleasant memories? If yes, then you would also love to add a dash of wow to the walls of your house too. Wish to go bold, bring a wall to life by adding a splash of pop or maybe just revamp the walls while staying subtle and classy? No matter whatever your choice is, you can find a variety of exciting wallpapers at Target, that too at unbeatable prices. Moreover, the best part about shopping wallpapers is that they make updating spaces easy and affordable. Just peel, stick and style! Target has recently revamped its wallpaper collection and has brought in plenty of exclusive new wallpaper designs for its customers. Shoppers can purchase wallpapers at Target by pattern, color or brand. Some of the popular brand names that you can find in the wallpaper section at Target include Threshold, Opalhouse, Project62, and many more.

Price and Discount: Target is considered as one of the best shopping destinations for all your needs ranging from fashion, home decor to furniture, appliances, and more. Currently users can redeem a 30% discount on all home products including wallpapers, bedding, storage and more. Inexpensive to buy and easy to use, shop for wallpapers at Target today!

3) The Home Depot

Want to revamp your homes or bring a DIY plan to action? The Home Depot should be your go-to place for either of the choices. With its wide range of products, and exciting all time favourable deals, The Home Dept is considered as one of the most affordable places to buy wallpaper, furniture, appliances, bedding, and more. Specifically talking about wallpapers, The Home Depot boasts of housing an extensive collection that includes wallpaper of various kinds such as wallpaper rolls, samples, borders, panels, peel and stick wallpapers, pre-pasted wallpapers, non-pasted wallpapers and paintable wallpapers. Apart from this, users can explore the Home Depot’s wallpaper collection by prints, color, application type, and even material. Some of the wallpaper materials that are trending currently at the Home Depot include fabric, grass cloth, paper and vinyl. The Home Depot has recently even introduced a new Scott Living Wallpaper collection by Drew and Jonathan Scott.

Price and Discount: The Home Depot makes sure that its large user base has a smooth, convenient and affordable shopping experience. So, now all users can shop exciting wallpapers online and at the same time enjoy up to 15% savings on their purchase too. New users and military personnels can enjoy extra discounts.

Wayfair

Another popular brand name that pops in our minds when we think about remodelling or just refreshing our houses is Wayfair. Offering everything from furniture, bedding, lightning to appliances, organizers, wallpapers, and more, Wayfair is the number one choice when it comes to house needs. While there are many factors which make Wayfair as one of the most affordable places to buy wallpaper, the main reason is its extensive high-quality product range which is displayed at unbelievable prices. Wayfair boasts of presenting its users with more than 30,000 wallpapers at a time. Another thing that you will be pleased to know about shopping wallpapers at Wayfair is that you can filter the products depending upon your preferences. For instance, Wayfair allows its users to choose wallpapers as per lifestages like adults, teens, kids, and babies.

Price and Discount: Apart from that, different types of wallpapers featured at Wayfair include rolls, wall murals, panels, borders, and accessories. Users can purchase wallpapers from Wayfair for as low as under $25. Wayfair is also having a sale offering discounts up to 80% at the moment.

Walmart

The go-to place for every American for purchasing everything from groceries, home decor, electronics, to fashion, footwear, accessories, and more, Walmart is the one-shop destination for all your needs. The reason why Walmart is presented with a slot in the list of most affordable places to buy wallpapers is because it extends a vast collection of trendy wallpapers at a very nominal price range. There are several types of wallpapers displayed at Walmart but some of the popular ones would be peel and stick wallpapers, wallpaper borders and paintable wallpapers. Apart from that, you will also be pleasantly surprised to know that Walmart also features wallpapers from several leading brands as well that includes names like Roommates, Chesapeake, InHome, Spoonflower, The Pioneer Woman, and more. Users can even explore the extensive wallpaper collection at Walmart according to the room choices. There are several appropriate options available for bathroom, bedroom, kitchen, and so on.

Price and Discount: Walmart introduces several exuberant sales from time to time to allow users to save handsomely on all products. Paying special attention to wallpapers, users can currently score up to 70% discount along with free delivery on select products.

When it comes to decorating a house, there is no one right or wrong way. Go with your gut feeling and choose the wallpaper which appeals to you the most. Forget about the budget limitations because with this list of most affordable places to buy wallpapers, you can enjoy great discounts from top stores like Ashley HomeStore, Target, Wayfair, etc. and save enormously. Happy Decorating and Shopping!

