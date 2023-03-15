The New Knife on the Block by Ukrainian BPS Knives

—

EDC knives are an essential piece of equipment for any outdoors enthusiast in the spring and summer. As temperatures increase, so does the need to be prepared with a sharp, reliable blade.

Whether camping or just taking an afternoon stroll in the woods, EDC knives can provide safety and convenience. With their easy carrying options like pocket clips, it’s no wonder that more and more people are opting for EDC knives as the prime tool for various situations. The practicality of these knives makes them a must-have for those who value self-sufficiency in the warmer months.

Just in time for the outdoor season, BPS Knives is introducing the Citizen SSH EDC Knife– a pocket knife designed for everyday use. As an invaluable tool for those who need it regularly throughout the day, this lightweight, durable and dependable knife will surely become essential to your daily routine.

What’s Unique About Citizen SSH EDC Knife

The Citizen SSH EDC Knife features a single blade with a straight edge, allowing it to perform everyday functions such as opening mail, rigging rope, or even preparing meals. With its slim design and easy portability, you can take your Citizen SSH EDC Knife anywhere!

The sleek design of the Citizen SSH EDC Knife allows for easy carry in your pocket or bag.

The knife is lightweight for its size and steel quality, weighing only 3.3 oz (100 g).

The ergonomic handle provides a comfortable grip when using the knife during any activity.

The blade is made of 5Cr14MoV steel hardened to 56-58 HRC, ensuring superior toughness and edge retention.

The Citizen SSH EDC Knife also has a built-in carabiner clip, so you can easily attach it to any belt loop or backpack strap for quick access whenever needed.

Whether camping, hiking or needing a reliable everyday carry knife, the new Citizen SSH EDC will meet your needs (and fit the budget)!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“Our goal was to create an EDC knife that had all of the features that someone would need while still being lightweight and portable,” said Serhii Bondarenko, co-founder BPS Knives. “We believe we have achieved that with our Citizen SSH EDC Knife.”

Whether heading out on an adventure or tackling everyday tasks around the house, ensure you have your trusty Citizen SSH EDC Knife by your side!

Why You Should Trust BPS Knives

As one of the leaders in the production of knives in Ukraine, BPS Knives is a family-run business that designs and produces handmade knives for outdoors, bushcraft, and hunting. We make our knives from start to finish in-house, focusing on quality and durability. Our mission is to provide high-quality knives that are beautiful, on-edge, and functional. Our vision is to become the go-to brand for premium handmade knives worldwide.

—

This content is brought to you by Kyryk Oleksandr

iStockPhoto