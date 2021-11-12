The Prevalence of Asbestos Exposure and Mesothelioma in Men

—

Before the banning of asbestos in 1999, employers weren’t very aware of the harm it could cause to a person’s health. Nowadays, the health risks are much more known, and as a result, asbestosis compensation claims are on the rise.

So, what is asbestos, asbestosis, and mesothelioma cancer, and why is it more common for men to be exposed? Keep on reading to find out more…

What Is Asbestos?

Asbestos is a naturally occurring fibre that exists on every continent of the planet, with a vast history dating back to the Stone Age.

In the late 90s, the use of asbestos in construction and other industries was common, as it was used for insulation, flooring, and roofing, as well as being sprayed onto ceilings and walls. It was banned in the UK in 1999 because of the risks it imposes on people’s health.

What Does Asbestos Expose Cause?

The problem with this naturally occurring fibre is that when it is used or damaged, the fibres are released into the air and inhaled into the lungs. The risk that it imposes to those who breathe it in is not immediate, but instead, something that develops later down the line.

Typically – between 15 to 40 years later – a serious and long-term condition called asbestosis can start which has the potential to affect day to day life and shorten a person’s life expectancy.

Some of the common symptoms that people with asbestosis suffer from include:

Shortness of breath

Persistent cough

Wheezing

Feeling fatigued

Chest or shoulder pain

Clubbed fingertips – usually more extreme cases

More often than not, asbestosis leads to further conditions, such as:

Mesothelioma

Pleural Thickening

Asbestos-related Lung Cancer

If you think you are experiencing symptoms of asbestosis and have worked with asbestos in the past, you should immediately consult your doctor, who will examine your breathing and discuss your work history. If they are concerned that asbestosis is a possibility, they might refer you to a lung disease professional who will do a series of tests, such as a chest X-Ray, CT lung scan, or other lung-related tests.

Can Asbestosis Be Cured?

Unfortunately, there is not yet a cure for asbestosis as the effects on the lungs are unreversible once they are affected. Despite this, doctors can offer treatments to assist with managing the asbestosis symptoms. These include:

Pulmonary rehabilitation – symptoms can be managed through a series of exercises and education

Oxygen Therapy – depending on what your blood oxygen levels are, you might need to breathe oxygen from a mask

Using an inhaler regularly

What Is Mesothelioma?

Mesothelioma is a type of cancer that attacks the lining of the lungs. Specifically, the disease attacks the outer lining, scientifically known as the pleura, and the inner lining that surrounds the lower digestive tract, also known as the peritoneum.

The cause of mesothelioma is due to exposure to asbestos. Unfortunately for those who are diagnosed with mesothelioma, it is usually too late and likely to be fatal.

Before the commercial use of asbestos, mesothelioma cancer was rare. From 2016 to 2018, there was an average of 2,718 new cases of mesothelioma reported each year, sadly with a total of 2,444 deaths.

Is Asbestos Exposure Still a Risk?

Even though asbestos was banned in the UK, it doesn’t mean that it is completely non-existent. Many buildings across the country were built or refurbished before the year 2000, meaning that asbestos still can be found in homes.

Exposure tends to only happen when these homes are either knocked down completely or when they are being refurbished, but small DIY tasks – such as replacing a pipe, drilling into a wall, or removing vinyl tiles – could also put you at risk.

Aside from the UK and other countries that have either restricted or banned the use of asbestos, there are still countries around the world which mine and consume the material. A U.S Geological Survey found that between 2015 and 2016, Russia, Brazil and China were still allowing the mining of asbestos. Brazil has since banned the material in 2017.

Who is Affected by Asbestos Exposure?

Any person who worked in an industry during the 1970s and 1990s, around asbestos, could be at risk of exposure. Subsequently, the workers that are mainly at risk are builders and construction workers. However, the fibre has been known to be used in other types of industries such as plumbing, engineering or joinery.

Due to more men being in the building and construction trade, asbestos exposure and mesothelioma cancer are more likely to occur in men than women.

It has been reported that mesothelioma is the 18th most common cancer in the UK for men, with one in 212 males expected to be diagnosed with mesothelioma in their lifetime.

Despite it being prevalent in men, there are still some women who have been exposed directly. Studies have found that this exposure in women usually takes place in banks and schools, or indirectly when washing their husband’s work clothes.

Did You Know That Asbestos Exposure and Mesothelioma Was More Prominent in Males?

In this article, we’ve discussed the history behind asbestos and mesothelioma and tried to explain why it’s an increasing health concern.

As studies show, asbestos exposure mainly occurred in male-dominant job roles throughout the late 1900s. Unfortunately, it’s the reason why more men suffer from asbestosis, mesothelioma, and other asbestos-related diseases than women.

To continue raising awareness and funding research for a cure, it’s important to discuss mesothelioma with your friends and family and visit a doctor if you’re concerned. Though not as many women are at risk, the number of cases in women is rising, so ladies, don’t forget to check too

