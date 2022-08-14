The Process of Filing a Personal Injury Claim in Pennsylvania

—

If you were injured in an accident caused by the negligence of another person, you may file for compensation. Your priority should be getting the medical help you need to recover. However, medical expenses can quickly pile up, draining your finances. By filing for damages, you may get your medical bills (and more) covered.

Filing a Personal Injury Claim in Pennsylvania

If you are injured due to another person’s negligence or deliberate action, you may be eligible to file a lawsuit. To file your claim, you will need to meet with an attorney and discuss your case details. The attorney will then create a complaint based on the information provided.

The complaint will state the damages you have suffered and your desired recovery. In addition to your complaint, you must file several documents with the court. You should also include a settlement offer in your claim if you desire a monetary settlement.

Defining An Eligible Claimant

In a personal injury case, there must be an eligible claimant who has been hurt due to another person’s negligence. The plaintiff must prove that they have suffered an injury. The injuries can be physical, such as:

Cuts and scrapes

Burns

Traumatic brain injury (TBI)

Neck and back injuries

Broken limbs

An accident survivor might also suffer from psychological scars, including:

Depression

Anxiety

Post-traumatic stress disorder

If you are having trouble coping with the accident, do not hesitate to contact a trained mental health specialist. A therapist can help you develop healthy coping mechanisms to integrate the experience and move on with your life. A diagnosis from a specialist can be a valuable piece of evidence for your claim.

Proving Liability in a Personal Injury Case

The claimant will need to prove that the responsible party caused their injuries. Identifying the liable party is not always an easy task. A personal injury lawyer can help identify the person responsible for your injuries and help you build a strong case against them.

To build a strong case it is crucial to start gathering evidence as soon as possible. Start by documenting the accident scene. You can use your phone to take photos and videos of the surrounding area and your injuries immediately after the accident. If you are unable to document the scene due to your condition, ask someone else to do that for you.

Witness statements can also be a valuable addition to your case. If there were people who saw what happened, ask them if they are willing to testify on your behalf. Request their contact information, so your legal team can reach them when needed.

Getting Legal Representation

It is advised to have a lawyer represent your case. If you have been injured, finding a personal injury attorney with experience handling similar cases could be helpful. An Altoona personal injury lawyer will be able to represent you in court, if necessary, or help you settle with the defendant.

Pennsylvania Is a No-Fault State

Since Pennsylvania is a no-fault state, this means that if you are involved in a car crash, your insurance company can cover damages and injuries. Victims can benefit from an initial coverage of immediate medical expenses and lost wages up to the limit of their insurance.

You can access these benefits regardless of who was responsible for the crash. However, if you need compensation beyond your insurance limit, you may file against the at-fault party for damages.

The Statute of Limitations

The statute of limitations represents the deadline for filing a claim. In Pennsylvania, the standard limit for a personal injury case is two years. However, there are a series of factors that can shorten or extend your time limit. After reviewing your case, a personal injury lawyer can determine the statute of limitations for your claim.

Recovery

If your case is successful, you will be awarded damages for your injuries. The total compensation you receive will depend on the severity of your injuries and the extent of your medical care. If you are unsure whether you have a case and would like to investigate further, it is always best to meet with an attorney before proceeding.

