The Relationship Between Exercise and Mental Health

When it comes to mental health, the most important factor is the brain. It is the brain that determines variable characteristics such as a person’s current mood, unhappiness, fatigue and joy. Thanks to the different chemicals secreted by the brain, it is normal to see various changes in the mental sense of the person. Firat Zan says that exercising not only contributes physically but also mentally, and he has a few recommendations for his audience.

Who is Firat Zan?

Firat Zan is a Turkish Fitness Model, Fitness Influencer, and Entrepreneur with millions of global fans who admire his physical appearance and fascinating personality. The Fitness Model is 6 feet 2 inches (1.89 cm) and 216 lbs (98 kg). He has 1.1 million followers on his Facebook Page , and 185 k followers on his Instagram page .

The Mental Health Benefits of Going to the Gym

For many people, the reason not to go to the gym is usually because of laziness. That’s why Firat Zan wants to give us some advice to motivate us to get over this laziness and go to the gym.

1. Exercising Is Important To Boost One’s Mood

Firat Zan stated that running on the treadmill is very effective for achieving a calm and relaxed mentality and mentioned that people sometimes call this ‘’runner’s high.’’ That is because, according to Firat Zan, the chemicals released in the brain by running and other forms of physical exercise are important for calmness and comfort.

2. Exercise May Help With Depression

Stating that every person has situations where they can be very stressful in a certain part of their life, Firat Zan says that going to the gym is very beneficial especially for people suffering from severe stress problems such as depression. Firat Zan, based on the results of studies that people can find on the internet with a little research, Says that in depressed people, certain areas of the brain are smaller; however, they can get enlarged through regular physical activity.

3. Exercise May Help With Anxiety

Firat Zan says that just like the effects of exercise on depression, it also reduces anxiety. Stating that exercise is much more important in the long term, in addition to its short-term benefits in terms of anxiety, Firat Zan emphasizes the importance of exercising once again. According to Firat Zan, even one intense exercise session reduces anxiety symptoms considerably.

4. Exercising Is Good For Sleeping

When a person gets regular physical activity, it can improve their sleep. Firat Zan emphasizes the effect of muscle relaxation on quality sleep by significantly reducing the time required for a person to fall asleep. He also states that quality sleep naturally has a positive effect on mentality.

5. Exercise Can Be a Turning Point for Change

Fırat Zan stated that when a person regularly goes to the gym and sticks to the program he/she has determined, it contributes to making some positive changes in his/her own life. Stating that exercising contributes to self-management, dedication and self-development, Firat Zan says that exercising is a turning point in one’s life.

6. Going to the Gym Can Improve Social Connections

Stating that going to the gym is not just about going to the gym and making use of the equipment there, Firat Zan emphasizes the importance of the social life in the gym. Firat Zan cites that some research has shown that physical activity can improve the way that people interact with one another, increasing the amount that people interact with each other.

7. Going to the Gym Creates a Routine

Waking up early in the morning, taking a shower to refresh, eating and getting ready to go to the gym may sound boring. However, Firat Zan states that having a certain daily routine is important for mental health control. Saying that small changes in our lives accumulate and cause big effects, Firat Zan once again emphasizes the importance of the daily routine that comes with exercising. Also, he adds that can be especially helpful when it comes to living with a mental health condition.

8. Outdoor Physical Activities Can Improve Emotional States

Physical activities such as going out and jogging along the beach and exercising in the park, in which we are in contact with nature, have many positive effects on human mentality. Saying that the existence of nature erases negative thoughts in people, increases positive thoughts, and simply puts a smile on the face of people, Firat Zan emphasizes the importance of nature to mentality.

9. Exercise Can Help With Weight Loss, Which Improves Mental Health

Exercising burns calories, so it’s undeniable that exercise is important for weight loss. Mentioning that people who think that they are overweight and obsessed with losing weight are frequently seen in the fitness world, Firat Zan says that it is important for mental health that a person loses weight as a result of exercise and that he is motivated by looking at himself in the mirror.

