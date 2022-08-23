The Right Lighting for the Home Office and Reading

—

Those who work at the home office know that functionality, comfort, and organization should go hand in hand. In addition to a well-assembled workstation and armchairs or a comfortable chair, a desk lamp is also very important. The same goes for reading enthusiasts, who know that comfort and the right light make all the difference.

To avoid any unnecessary issues and headaches, choosing the appropriate table lamp can make all the difference. Even if your table is near a window where you can enjoy more natural light, balancing the light from outside with a table lamp is ideal.

A versatile table light will provide direct lighting and assist with your activities, but be mindful when positioning the lighting device. Avoiding glare and areas of high contrast between shade and brightness can increase fatigue and decrease your performance, even for activities that don’t require concentration.

In addition to the table lamp, you should also be mindful of the bulb you choose and the position of the light. All these decisions will help improve the progress of your work and reading. With proper lighting and no interference from the reflection on the computer screen and shadows disturbing reading, you will avoid many problems caused by the wrong type of lighting.

Types and places to position the table lamp

Articulated models are beautiful, modern, and widely used in decoration today. The main feature of these models are that you can move the fixture to suit your needs. This type of lighting is particularly useful for home office spaces shared by more than one person.

These lamps work well on side tables as an ideal light source for those who like to read on the sofa or chair. It is a good idea to place your lamp behind or beside the monitor, at your computer workstation.

A table lamp without a dome can bring a modern touch when decorating your home , this option can also increase the alternatives of the type of light you want to use. With a huge range of bulbs with creative styles and colors, the focus of your fixture can be the light holder and the lamp itself.

Bulb types and additional care

When choosing the type of lamp, the most suitable for the office are the LED types, as they do not emit heat. In addition, they are economical and cost-effective. White lamps encourage productivity in individuals, and yellow lighting brings a cozy feeling. Avoid choosing a powerful light because when you work with a very intense light source, your eyes will get tired faster, and your performance at work or reading will decrease.

