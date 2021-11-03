The Road to Becoming a Medical Worker

—

If you are looking for a career that is both challenging and rewarding, entering the field of healthcare or medicine can be one of the most enriching choices you make for your life. With healthcare being one of the fastest-growing industries in Australia, there is always a high demand for healthcare workers, doctors and nurses, thus ensuring high job security and competitive salaries for all. If you are someone who is considering becoming a medical worker, you’ve come to the right place. Today, we have a look at six essential steps to starting your career in healthcare, so keep on reading to find out more!

1. Choosing The Right Course of Study

Of course, anyone who is looking to enter the medical field requires a number of years of tertiary education. Depending on the exact field you are looking to go into, the duration and type of studies you will have to undertake will differ. If your goal is to become a doctor, you will need to complete an undergraduate degree as well as any pre-requisite subjects in order to enter the medical field. You will then be required to take the UCAT or GAMSAT that are offered twice a year, in March and September. Lastly, you will then need to choose a university that fits your needs.

For those looking to enter the field of nursing, you will be required to complete a Bachelor’s Degree in the field of nursing. After completion, you will need to register with NMBA (Nursing and Midwifery Board of Australia) to become a registered nurse.

2. You Have To Look The Part

You know what they say — in order to be the part, you have to look the part. This is why gathering your arsenal is key if you are someone who is looking to enter the field of healthcare. Just as every carpenter needs a set of tools, those in the healthcare industry will require basic items that may include medical scrubs, textbooks, a stethoscope, sanitary items, hand sanitizer and any other essentials that should be in your medical bag at all times. Ensuring that you have everything you need will make university courses, lessons, internships and future jobs something that you are well prepared for and ready to tackle at any time.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

3. Register With AHPRA

All students in regulated health professions who have completed their course of study and are expecting to join the Australian health practitioner workforce will be required to register with AHPRA. These registration standards bring consistency across the country and make the Boards’ requirements clear when concerns are raised about practitioners’ conduct, health or performance. Do keep in mind that you will be required to re-register on an annual basis.

4. Advancing Your Career With Specialist Education

Doctors have the option of choosing to practice as a General Practitioner or becoming a specialist in a particular field of medicine. Doctors are required to complete a four-year undergraduate program, along with four years in medical school and three to seven years in a residency program to learn the specialty they choose to pursue. Once you have completed this course of study, you will need to take an exam for the state you plan to practice medicine in.

As for nurses looking to advance their careers with specialist education, including mental health nursing, emergency nursing, and cancer and hematology nursing, are required to undertake a postgraduate qualification in nursing. It is important to note that clinical nurse specialists must also be dedicated to pursuing professional development in the form of holding a membership for a relevant professional body or group or attending conferences and seminars to advance their learning.

5. Get Your Vaccinations and Police Checks

In order to become an approved medical worker in Australia, it is imperative that you get all your vaccinations as well as an annual police check and working with children check. In most cases, you will be required to acquire these even before you enroll in your course of study, but this may differ according to state and territory laws. You will also need to show evidence of a completed adult vaccination program before you can begin your clinical placements. This will include vaccination against Polio, Measles, Hepatitis B, Mumps, Rubella, Chickenpox and a government-approved COVID-19 vaccine.

6. Continuous Learning

Last but not least, engaging in continuous learning and maintaining an up-to-date and highly skilled workforce is a top priority in medicine. It is thus advised that all healthcare professionals take advantage of continuing education opportunities whenever possible. In a rush to offer the best care possible, new treatments are constantly being refined, and technologies are ever-evolving. As a front-line medical worker, you will always be given priority for the latest developments in the industry.

Deciding to become a medical worker can be one of the most rewarding things you do in your life, especially when you play a part in saving the lives of people in your community. We hope that this article has given you some valuable insight into the steps you need to take to embark on your career in the healthcare sector. All the best!

—

This content is brought to you by Hubert Dwight

Shutterstock