The Shocking Truth: What Your Doctor Isn’t Telling You About Medical Mistakes

—

We place immense trust in our doctors. They are the ones we turn to in times of vulnerability and uncertainty, the ones we rely on for accurate diagnoses, effective treatments, and ultimately, our well-being. But what happens when the very system designed to heal us causes injuries or death, and the healthcare professionals meant to protect us conceal or downplay medical mistakes?

Studies estimate that medical errors are a leading cause of death and injury in the United States, with some figures suggesting hundreds of thousands of preventable deaths annually. The troubling aspect isn’t just the occurrence of these mistakes, however, but the lack of transparency surrounding them.

Understanding why doctors don’t always disclose medical mistakes, the consequences of undisclosed errors, and how to protect yourself is crucial for patients.

Why Doctors Might Not Disclose Medical Errors

Doctors may not disclose medical errors due to fear of litigation in medical malpractice cases , damage to their professional reputation, or concerns about patient trust. Additionally, organizational cultures that prioritize blame over learning can discourage transparency. However, transparency fosters trust, improves patient safety, and allows for better communication and resolution of errors. As such, not all doctors withhold information about medical errors. Many healthcare professionals strive for transparency and believe in open communication with their patients.

Fear of Litigation: The threat of medical malpractice lawsuits can act as a deterrent to open communication. Doctors might be hesitant to admit fault for fear of legal repercussions. Additionally, medical malpractice lawsuits can be costly for healthcare providers. Fearing a rise in insurance premiums, doctors might be less forthcoming about errors to avoid claims.

The threat of medical malpractice lawsuits can act as a deterrent to open communication. Doctors might be hesitant to admit fault for fear of legal repercussions. Additionally, medical malpractice lawsuits can be costly for healthcare providers. Fearing a rise in insurance premiums, doctors might be less forthcoming about errors to avoid claims. Protecting Professional Reputation: The medical profession values its reputation highly. Disclosing a mistake could damage a doctor’s standing within the community and even affect their ability to practice.

The medical profession values its reputation highly. Disclosing a mistake could damage a doctor’s standing within the community and even affect their ability to practice. Maintaining Patient Trust: Doctors strive to maintain positive doctor-patient relationships. Fearing a loss of trust, they might downplay or even conceal a mistake to avoid causing further anxiety to their patient.

Doctors strive to maintain positive doctor-patient relationships. Fearing a loss of trust, they might downplay or even conceal a mistake to avoid causing further anxiety to their patient. Lack of Standardized Reporting Systems: Standardized and confidential error reporting systems can encourage transparency and facilitate learning from mistakes. However, such systems might not be widely implemented or utilized in all healthcare settings.

Standardized and confidential error reporting systems can encourage transparency and facilitate learning from mistakes. However, such systems might not be widely implemented or utilized in all healthcare settings. Systemic Pressures: The medical profession can be a high-pressure environment where admitting mistakes goes against the ingrained ideal of infallibility. Hospital or clinic culture can prioritize efficiency and cost-cutting, discouraging open communication about errors.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

While these reasons might hold some weight, it’s crucial to understand that a patient’s right to know about a medical error supersedes these concerns.

The Consequences of Undisclosed Medical Mistakes

When a medical mistake goes undisclosed, the consequences can be severe. Delayed diagnosis and treatment, unnecessary procedures and medications, and distrust in the medical system are just a few of the ramifications. Victims of medical errors may also be left to face severe injuries or disabilities, psychological trauma, and immense financial strain.

Fortunately, there are steps people can take to be more informed and empowered patients.

Asking Questions, Seeking Second Opinions, and Researching Medical Conditions

Patients should not hesitate to ask their doctors questions about their diagnosis, treatment plan, and risks involved in any procedures. If they have any doubts or concerns about their diagnosis or treatment plan, or something just doesn’t feel right, they should never feel pressured to simply accept it. Seeking a second opinion from another qualified medical professional can help prevent unnecessary medications and/or medical procedures.

Maintaining Detailed Medical Records

Keeping a record of the patient’s full medical history, including diagnoses, medications, and treatment details, can be invaluable in the event the person needs to reconstruct events or explore legal options.

Involving a Healthcare Advocate

In some situations, involving a healthcare advocate can be beneficial. This individual can accompany patients to appointments, ask questions on their behalf, and help ensure their voice is heard. Healthcare advocates are especially helpful when patients have memory or hearing problems, cognitive disabilities, or difficulty communicating.

When to Take Legal Action for Medical Mistakes

If a patient suspects that medical negligence caused him or her harm, it may be time to talk to a lawyer about taking legal action against the negligent healthcare provider. Taking legal action ensures that the medical professional or facility is held liable for the mistake, and that the patient receives full and fair compensation for the injuries sustained.

When it comes to receiving medical care, not all adverse outcomes are caused by medical malpractice. Sometimes, regardless of whether a patient is diagnosed accurately, prescribed the correct medications, and given the right treatment plan, conditions may worsen. Likewise, not all medical errors are grounds for medical malpractice claims.

A medical malpractice lawyer can help patients determine whether they have grounds for taking legal action.

An experienced attorney will start by listening to the patient’s account of what happened, reviewing medical records, and speaking with medical experts. Next, the attorney will find out whether the healthcare provider deviated from the standard of care expected of a professional with the same training and experience in the same or a similar field under similar circumstances. Then, the legal team will determine whether the deviation from the standard of care caused injuries to the patient, and whether the patient suffered damages, like medical bills, lost wages, or pain and suffering.

If the provider owed a duty of care to the victim, and the patient’s case has merit, the medical provider may be liable for the patient’s physical, emotional, and financial losses.

—

This content is brought to you by Howard Ankin

iStockPhoto