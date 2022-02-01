The Statute of Limitations for a Florida Car Crash Case

—

You have a time limit when pursuing a car accident claim in Florida. The statute of limitations in the state indicates that you have up to four years from the accident date to file your lawsuit and pursue a settlement from the liable party.

If you file your lawsuit once the statute of limitations is over, you may lose your right to receive compensation from the people or entities responsible for your injuries. Here are some essential aspects to know about adhering to the statute of limitations for car accidents in Florida.

First Steps After a Crash

After an accident in Florida, one of the first things you should do is get the medical treatment you need for your injuries. You should then work on repairing your vehicle or consider your options for replacing your car if it was totaled.

Once you’ve stabilized your health as much as possible, you should concentrate on getting fair financial compensation for your damages and injuries. However, you have to abide by a time limit if you plan on presenting the case to a judge or settling out of court.

The Benefits of Starting the Claim Process Early

Even though you have four years from the date of the accident to file a personal injury lawsuit, you should start the claim process as soon as you can. A Florida car accident lawyer can help you gather the necessary evidence for your case and assist you in filing your personal injury lawsuit.

If you file early, you’ll have more options for recovering fair compensation to cover the damage to your vehicle and your medical bills. Here are some additional benefits of filing early:

You’ll be more likely to give your attorney accurate details about the accident since it will be fresh on your mind.

You may recover evidence from the car crash, such as photos of the accident from witnesses or other people involved in the crash.

You can thoroughly document your recovery process by keeping track of invoices, bills, and receipts of the money you spent on medical care, car repairs, or a rental car. It’s best to keep a journal after the accident to describe how the event affected you personally and professionally.

after the accident to describe how the event affected you personally and professionally. You’ll have time to notify your insurance carrier of the accident, which can entitle you to file your claim using personal injury protection coverage or uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage in your car insurance policy.

When you file your lawsuit early, you’re also giving your lawyer the necessary time to work on building a strong case for you. It will also give your attorney more time to get in touch with eyewitnesses and to consult with experts who can verify how severe your injuries are and how much you can expect to recover.

Why You Should Work With a Lawyer

When you have a qualified attorney helping you with your accident claim, you’ll be made aware of deadlines when it comes to turning in certain documents. You can also refer to your attorney if an insurance claims adjuster tries to get you to agree to a settlement.

You’ll also learn how to negotiate with the insurance companies involved in the accident when you have a lawyer on your side. If you choose to negotiate for your settlement with the defendant’s insurance provider, it may be necessary to file a lawsuit to ensure your legal rights are protected.

A lawsuit may also increase the chances that the insurance company will offer a fair settlement instead of trying to give you much less than your case is worth.

Final Thoughts

A lawyer familiar with Florida’s laws will also provide you with more information about the statute of limitations so you can get the appropriate information to the courts in a reasonable amount of time. The sooner you’re able to file your lawsuit, the sooner you can receive the compensation you and your family deserve.

