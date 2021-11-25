The Ultimate Gift-Giving Guide: 12 of the Best Holiday Gifts for Men

—

The holidays are upon us, which means it’s time to think about what gifts you’re getting your friends and family. But what do you get for the man in your life who is notoriously difficult to shop for?

Maybe his interests are so foreign to you that you don’t even know where to start looking. Does he fall a bit more on the savage side of things, or would you consider him more of a gentleman? Perhaps, he’s a little bit of both.

Whatever the case, we know what you’re looking for: unique gift ideas for men who exemplify class, sweat, and determination.

To help your search, we’ve compiled our list of the 12 best holiday gifts for men. And no, this won’t be the same as other holiday lists—we’ve focused our attention on gifts that match the masculinity and originality of your favorite man.

12 Best Holiday Gifts for the “Savage Gentleman” in Your Life

Don’t get your warrior another coffee mug or pair of socks they may or may not even want. This year, give them a status symbol instead—something they can use as a conversation starter or make genuine improvements in their lives.

1. The Jack Backpack

Most people have a backpack for every different activity they pursue. They may have a shoulder bag for their morning commute, a camo pack for their outdoor adventures, and a padded pack to haul fragile and expensive equipment. But we believe you can do it all with a single backpack: the “Jack” backpack.

This backpack is made from ultra-durable water buffalo leather and canvas, meaning it can withstand a trip in the woods just as well as a commute on the metro line. And with its sleek and rugged leather exterior, your man will carry style wherever they go.

2. Beer-Brewing Starter Kit

Finding interesting and indulgent craft beers is the pastime of many savage gentlemen—when they find one, they can’t wait to tell the world about it. But you know what can be even more rewarding? Creating your own homebrew.

Northern Brewer offers a wide selection of beer-brewing starter kits and even offers lessons to use them right. Getting your man one of these kits can help them become the alcohol alchemist they’ve always known they could be. Or, if your gentleman is already the biggest beer brewer you know, Northern Brewer also offers high-end brewing equipment, like grain coolers and herculometers.

This kit could even double as a Thanksgiving gift for men who love to have a craft beer along with their feast.

3. Engraved Cufflinks

Cufflinks grant elegance to any man’s professional look. Upgrade that look with the style and sophistication of engraved cufflinks. Gifting engraved cufflinks adds a personal touch to a man’s looks that no one else can replicate.

What should you put on the cufflink? Here are a few ideas:

The recipient’s initials

A monogram that’s significant to the recipient

A single word

A logo owned by the recipient

If you get the engraved cufflink through Cufflinksdepot, you can choose the font and color of the engraving. We’d recommend keeping it monochromatic to maintain simplicity and elegance.

4. Knife-Making Kit

Knives are the ultimate tool and are always handy to have in your back pocket. But don’t settle for a store-bought knife—that’s something any guy can buy for themselves. If you really want to make the gift special, consider getting them their own knife-making kit.

This particular knife-making kit uses Damascus steel and comes with wood to craft your own grip and a sleek leather sheath. This can encourage your man to carve and stain the grip however they want—provided they have the tools to make that happen.

5. Ketchum Sporting Jacket

Some of the best holiday gifts for men are nice, new pieces of clothing. But don’t settle for socks and a t-shirt—give them something that they’ll want to wear every day, like a sporting jacket.

Savage Gentleman’s “Ketchum” Sporting Jacket is a modern take on a coat that should be in every classy man’s wardrobe. This jacket features a lamb leather shooting patch and bi-swing shoulders for full mobility. It’s a great jacket to take target shooting, hunting, or just to wear to a dinner party.

6. Vintage-Style Poker Chip Set

Does your guy love to throw poker nights with the boys? Of course, they do—it’s a great way to test everyone’s wits and strategy. Add a bit more class to those evenings with a vintage-style poker set. This set comes with a full complement of poker chips, two decks of playing cards, and dice. All of this lives in a small, stylish wooden box.

7. Oura Smart Ring

Men should take care of themselves and monitor their health, but a lot of the market’s current options rely on that new plastic “tech look.” But one device can covertly help men track their health: the Oura Ring.

The Oura Ring looks just like any other metal band ring on the outside, but the inside features advanced sensor technology that can

Monitor heart rate.

Track sleep stages.

Monitor nighttime skin temperature.

Track physical activity.

These rings are water-resistant so that you can take them anywhere. And another great feature? They’re ultra-lightweight (4–6 grams), so they will never get in the way of any activity.

8. Vintage Leather Punching Bag

While you can’t always find a sparring partner, a good quality punching bag is ready to take a wallop anytime—one of the best holiday gifts for men who love to work on their more savage skills. Savage Gentleman’s Vintage Heavy Leather Punching Bag is perfect for all aspiring pugilists. And with the ultra-durable water buffalo leather, this bag will only look better with every additional punch sent its way.

9. Turntable with Speakers

If your man has an exquisite vinyl record collection, help them listen to their catalog with an amazing turntable. This wireless turntable and Bluetooth speaker package features an adjustable counterweight to produce a smooth stylus motion and reduce skipping and distorted playback.

Plus, this particular turntable will look great on a bookshelf, dresser, or on its standalone shelf.

10. Vintage-Style Pocket Watch

While checking phones and smartwatches are a convenient way to tell the time, they don’t add many points for elegance. To match their classy aesthetic, gentlemen need an equally classy timepiece, like a vintage-style pocket watch.

These pocket watches by 1st Dibs are full of character and elegance. In their catalog, you’re sure to find a watch that perfectly fits the aesthetic of any savage gentleman.

High-quality pocket watches can get expensive, but keep your eyes open for sales. The holiday sales seasons can make this present one of the best Black Friday gifts for men.

11. Fred Bear Grizzly Recurve Bow

Whether it’s to hunt or just for target practice, all men should know how to draw a bow. It’s a tool that comes naturally to mankind, with its first use dating back to the Stone Age. Fortunately, bows have gotten more stylish with time, and the Fred Bear Grizzly Recurve Bow is no exception.

This bow features an ergonomic grip that supports maximum comfort and an expertly crafted interior wood stain that will look great mounted on a wall or in the hands of a hunter.

12. Gravity Weighted Blanket

Even the most active and gruffest men need time to relax, sit by the fire, and read the news or a compelling novel. A great gift to help them do that is a weighted blanket.

Weighted blankets are designed to help relax, comfort, and calm down the user. So, whenever your man needs a day off from work, exercise, or their other hobbies, a weighted blanket can help chip away at any built-up stress. They’ll be recharged and ready to take on the world once again.

Make Your Man Feel Appreciated

This holiday season, give your savage gentleman a statement piece worthy of his awesomeness. We hope this list of the best holiday gift ideas for men can get your wheels turning and help you find the perfect gift that shows your utmost appreciation for him.

But don’t just stop at this list. You know the man in your life best, so only you can figure out the best holiday gifts for your man.

