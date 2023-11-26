The Ultimate Guide To Turning Your Junk RV Into Cash, Not Trash, in Colorado

—

As your RV’s tires spin and the calendar pages turn, eventually, the wear and tear will turn your rig into a difficult-to-sell mess. To enjoy an RV, you’ll need to put miles on it. If you hold on to it for long enough, it will have lost most of its value and will be considered a junk RV. Fortunately, that doesn’t mean that it’s trash; it just means that selling it will require thinking outside of the box. If you’re confused about this, you’ve come to the right place.

What Makes an RV a Junk RV?

While some RVs are obvious that they’re ready for the junkyard, others could be in the same category despite looking fresh and new. The three main factors that put an RV in this unkind category are:

Age

Mileage

Necessary repairs

Due to the dreaded 10-year rule, many RVs that haven’t been meticulously maintained could be considered junk after just ten years of use. Those with over 100k miles could also be put into this category. However, most junk RVs are those whose necessary repairs are equal to or more than 50% of the rig’s value. To determine this, head on over to an online RV value calculator.

How To Turn Your Junk RV Into Cash

Once you’ve determined that you sadly have a junk RV, your next step is to figure out what to do with it. Allowing it to take up valuable real estate in your driveway or backyard won’t put any money in your pocket, and hauling it to a landfill isn’t exactly the ethical way to dispose of one. There are other more profitable ways to unburden yourself from a junk RV. One of them is to get into contact with a junk RV buyer in Colorado . These specialized RV dealers pay top dollar for bottom-shelf rigs. However, there are another couple of options, too:

Scrap It to a Scrapyard

One method of disposing of a junk RV is to haul it to a scrap or junkyard. These businesses will harvest the rig’s scrap metal and usable components. All parts of your rig will be reused or recycled, so you can rest easy knowing that this method of RV disposal is environmentally friendly . While they won’t pay top dollar, you will walk away with a little something in your pocket and the satisfaction of knowing it won’t wind up in a landfill polluting the planet.

Sell It to a Specialized Dealer

The easiest and most profitable way to turn your junk RV into cash is to sell it to a specialized junk RV dealer. These buyers are interested in all rigs and won’t bat an eye at those with excessive mileage, cosmetic damage, or expensive but necessary repairs. Specialized junk RV dealers will come directly to you, haul your rig away, and pay more than a junk or scrap yard. The entire transaction can be done in the comfort of your own home.

Donate It to Charity

The “feel good” way to unload a junk RV is to donate it to a non-profit organization . This will keep it out of a landfill while helping the less fortunate. Many will come and tow it away, no questions asked. It is, however, important to ensure that the charity you choose is legitimate. There are plenty that pose as charities when they’re actually for-profit businesses. To use your junk RV donation as a tax write-off, the charity must meet the IRS section 501(c)(3) definition.

Sell It Yourself

While being the most difficult way to sell a junk RV, many have had success selling theirs via traditional used vehicle selling methods. Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist are popular social media platforms for selling just about anything, but be aware that attempting to sell a junk RV this way could prove to be not only time-consuming but also fruitless. However, selling your unwanted rig this way does keep you in control of the selling price, which is one of the few advantages it has.

Turning Your Junk RV Into Cash: The Bottom Line

Once your RV hits the category of junk, either due to high mileage or a necessary repair, don’t immediately haul it off to the nearest landfill. Although deemed junk, they still retain value, but the key is to know the easiest and most profitable way to dispose of them.

For convenience and profit, selling a junk RV to a specialized dealer will eliminate that wrecked rig within 24 hours while leaving you with the maximum profit. They’ll tow it away and leave you with cash in hand. Selling to a junk RV buyer is the way to go.

