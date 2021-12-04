The Ultimate Travel Style Guide for Men

—

Most of us have practically been locked in our hometowns for almost a good two years now. As mass vaccinations helped restore some sense of normalcy, it has been a sigh of relief. This helplessness was widely felt amongst the travel freaks who love traveling across destinations at least once a year. As the aviation industry has resumed for most destinations, people are planning their trips left, right, and center.

When you are going on a trip after a long period of lockdown and trauma, you better do it in style. It’s the best time to sport all those trendy airport looks that you have been dying to try. If you are planning to travel anytime soon, here is a quick guide to help you gear up.

Pack Smart

Travel fashion is not just about looking good. It is also about being comfortable, practical, and ensuring a hassle-free travel experience. Overburdening yourself with packing up everything in your closet is the worst thing that you can do. First of all, know why you are traveling and what are the weather conditions at your destination?

This will hello you identify the right kind of clothing and other essentials that you need to pack. If you are traveling for leisure and to a tropical destination, ditch formal attire and just pack light. One formal shirt and dress pants with a tie are enough in case you might go to a formal dinner. However, if your travel engagements involve more formal commitments then try to pack assorted pairs that you can mix and match to save space.

Most of the clothing should ideally be tees, two pairs of jeans and two to three pairs of shorts, and a PJ set. If you are traveling to a cooler destination then you might need to pack extra clothing and thermals for layering.

Pick the Right Luggage

When you step out of your vehicle and walk through the airport lounge, your luggage is a very noticeable part of how you carry yourself. Your entire “airport look” can go down the drain if you are not carrying the right kind of luggage.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

When choosing your suitcase, you should also factor in its utility, security, and storage space besides its exterior appeal. As for the outlook, it should complement your personality and travel person. A corporate executive traveling for work would not look nice carrying something funky or casual. However, someone going on a beach trip with friends does not necessarily need to carry those elegant leather cases.

Ideally invest in good hard-case luggage that is a four-wheeler. Hard-cased luggage is great to protect the contents in case of a downpour. Make sure your suitcase is lightweight. This is important so that your suitcase does not end up eating up your weight limits. Moreover, bulky cases can be a hassle to carry around in case you will be using buses and trains. Try to pick a case that has extra pockets for better organization.

Check-in your main luggage and do take extra carry-on luggage that is lightweight. You can also use a backpack as carry-on luggage. Your carry-on luggage should have space to store your gadgets, chargers and a pair of extra clothing for long-haul flights.

Dress Comfortably

Regardless of why and where you are going, you are not going to attend a conference on a plane. There is no need to put yourself in an awkward or uncomfortable situation by dressing up too much. Dress light and comfy so that you can easily stretch yourself and relax onboard. Nothing beats a good t-shirt or a button-down paired with denim or tracks. Layer it up with a light jacket or a hoodie and you are good to go.

Slip-Ons

Most airports have multiple security checks that might require you to take off your shoes. Moreover, fitted tie-on shoes can be uncomfortable on flights. Pick a pair of comfortable shoes that you can easily take off and put on anywhere anytime. Besides what you wear at the airport, pack a pair of formal shoes and a pair of joggers or sneakers for the rest of your trip. By all means, avoid the urge to pack too many shoes. If you are going beaching, you might want to put in a pair of Hawaii slippers.

Accessories

Just like the feminine counterparts, styling for men is incomplete without the right accessories. If you are into ornaments, avoid anything metallic at least at the airport. If you really need to sport those rings and bracelets, put them in your luggage or backpack.

Wearing metal at the airport calls for an unnecessary hassle since the security scanners will keep beeping as you pass through and you will end up taking them off every time you will have to undergo a scan. With the post-covid world when traveling already has additional protocols to follow, better eliminate the unnecessary burden and ditch those ornaments.

However, you can always top up with other accessories such as glasses. A smart pair of glasses that complements your facial features and personality really enhances the look. You can look up a large variety of trendy glasses online to get an idea. Other accessories that you can sport include a smart belt, a nice backpack and of course a smartwatch. For extra brownie points get an elegant leather casing for your phone and a smart passport cover to carry your passport and travel documents. If you are not a cabin bag or backpack person, consider investing in a nice laptop bag.

The Hair

Leisure trips do not mean you can roam around with your hair looking like a mess. You might find it cool, but generally, messy hair does not really look very appealing. Ideally, have them trimmed into a nice shape that complements your style. As uncool as it might sound, short hair always look very smart. However, if longer locks are your only comfort zone, consider tying them neatly at the back and use a headband. Avoid leaving them loose or open.

—

This content is sponsored by Muhammad Tayyab.

Shutterstock