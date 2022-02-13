These 6 Flat Fee MLS Companies in Vermont Demand Your Attention

—

Some Vermont homeowners may believe that selling without a realtor is a good way to save money on agent commissions. In a typical home sale, sellers pay their listing agent and the buyer’s agent around 5-6 % of the sale price, but by selling yourself, the cost can be cut in half.

However, there are some disadvantages to selling your home as a For Sale by Owner (FSBO). You’re left to try to do everything an agent would, such as list your home on the Multiple Listing Service (MLS).

Multiple Listing Services (MLSs) may be found all across the country and compile all of the homes that are currently for sale, but only agents can list properties on the MLS.

A flat-fee MLS service can help with this. These companies are less expensive than agents and will list your home on the Multiple Listing Service (MLS), but they won’t help you with anything else.

But why should you choose to approach a flat fee MLS listing company rather than FSBO?

Sure, you can choose to go with the latter, but there’s a catch…

You’re on your own from managing your sale, paperwork, hiring an appraiser, negotiating the deal to photographing the best angles for your house.

When you sell your house by “For sale by Owner” (FBSO), be prepared to get disappointed with the price you’re offered. Homes usually sell for at least 6% less as compared to when you approach an agent.

You still end up paying a buyers’ agent fee – approximately 3% of the sale price

Now if you’re a newbie, let’s cover some fundamentals…

What Is A Flat Fee MLS Listing Service?

A flat-fee MLS service provides buffet-style assistance for certain listing duties rather than charging a percentage-based commission to list and sell your home.

Typically, a flat-fee MLS agency will assist you in listing your home on the local MLS for a few hundred dollars.

When you choose a fixed rate MLS business, however, you only get the listing.

You won’t get any of the other services that real estate brokers often provide. When you use a flat-fee MLS service, you’re effectively selling your home as a for-sale-by-owner (FSBO), which might provide several issues.

If you’re going to list your house FSBO, you best believe the better you do your homework the better for you—but you’re still on your own, and if you’re looking for the best flat-fee MLS companies in Vermont, we’ve already done the homework for you.

So buckle up, and check out these 6 Flat fee MLS Vermont companies that will save you time, money and aspirin while at the same time helping you sell your house in the most hassle-free way!

Without further ado, let’s dive straight in…

Entry Only

Entry Only’s ‘customer first’ attitude and how well they’ve executed it is one of their biggest benefits. Almost every reliable platform has received excellent feedback from its clients.

This Flat Fee MLS organization uses a package rising structure when it comes to services. The basic bundle only covers the most basic support, but the premium package includes a full-service option. Entry Only operates a time-to-time sale that is extremely beneficial to house sellers because of their reasonable prices.

When you use their services during a current deal, you may be able to save even more money. Some services, such as comparative market studies, are accessible on a per-service basis.

Flat Fee Group

Flat Fee Group is a Vermont-based Flat Fee MLS listing service that offers both flat fee and full-service packages.

The prices for their Vermont Flat Fee MLS packages range from $299 to $999. CSS – showing service and feedback, realtor-sized sign with frame, and Market Analysis is not included in their basic plan (CMA).

They don’t charge any hidden fees, but they lack technology, so some of your jobs may have to be done manually, which will take a long time.

Even though if you choose to sign up with their basic package, you’re able to upload 25 photos of your house and still not manage to save a lot as opposed to other options in the market

MLS My Home

MLS My Home boasts to be one of Vermont’s top Flat Fee MLS listing companies (yeah right!), specializing in For Sale by Owner listings.

You’ll interact directly with a group of licensed agents who will assist you in listing your homes on a variety of listing websites. If you choose their Flat Fee MLS Listing Vermont option, they will give 6 images as well as a 6-month MLS listing.

Now for the not-so-rosy picture of MLS my Home—they take about 5 days to list your property on various listing websites. The prices of the packages are different depending on where you are. Buyer leads are forwarded to you via email or phone. The cherry-on-the-cake is that they are not available throughout Vermont, so check accordingly if they offer their services in your vicinity before paying.

Houzeo

Houzeo allows sellers to manage almost every part of their transaction through their web portal. They can also put your listing on the MLS in one business day if you need to sell urgently.

The company also offers a variety of flat fee MLS services and upgrades.

Houzeo helps you avoid paying a commission to a listing agent. Furthermore, Houzeo’s cutting-edge technology grants you access to tools previously exclusively available to real estate brokers.

You can use the internet to challenge an offer, seek the highest and best, and even schedule showings. If you ever need assistance, Houzeo provides 5-star support via chat, email, and phone.

From most of the reviews, this one seems to be the best bet without any hidden facets. Let us know if you unearth any.

I Sold My House

I Sold My House is a Vermont-based flat-fee MLS listing service with packages ranging from $299 to $399. You can schedule open houses for no additional cost with their packages. For both of the packages listed on their website, the Flat Fee MLS Listing duration is 6 months. The only difference is that with the basic package, you get to list 6 photographs whereas with the $399 subscription, you get to post 25 photos.

With this flat fee MLS listing company in Vermont, they offer the option of “For Sale by Owner” if you like. One of the best things they offer is that they send all buyer leads directly to you. You can also pay $50 per month to have your listing featured on their site and sidebar, which will increase exposure and possibly lead to a rapid sale. These packages are fairly restrictive and don’t allow for much customization, and there aren’t many flat-fee options. As a result, you’ll have to stick to the services that are already included in each subscription.

Also from reviews on various portals, home sellers have complained about their incompetent customer support.

Landfall Properties

Landfall Properties LLC is one of the solid options to consider if you’re having trouble selling your house in a slow market or if you own a home that’s difficult to sell.

If you buy their bare basic package or their Level 2 package which costs $499, they allow you 2 months of free listing plus yard signs, state forms, customer feedback, and a virtual tour of your house (which is their USP—especially when your house isn’t selling for a while) but not the option to extend your listing term without choosing to buy into one of their upgrades which includes tons of unwanted stuff that will not aide you whatsoever.

In exchange for a 1% listing fee, this flat fee MLS listing company offers you an all-inclusive service package in addition to a flat fee package.

Although this is a New Hampshire-based veteran-owned business, you may rely on this company (if you wish to) if you’re a house seller seeking a pocket-friendly Flat Fee MLS company in Vermont.

