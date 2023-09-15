This Is Why Tolkein’s Gollum Coveted His ‘Precious’ Ring

—

In a scene from J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings, the creature Gollum is sitting on a rock holding up a shiny ring. As he gazes at the ring with his large, disturbing eyes, Gollum speaks those famous words with his eerie voice, “My Precious.” His deep obsession for this tiny ring ultimately led to his demise.

Some might not understand why Gollum was so possessive of a ring (although it was the one ring in the story). Gollum’s fixation even elicited a feeling of pity for him. However, it characterizes similar tendencies many of us experience in our own lives — namely, how possessions, or the desire for them, display a form of emotional bias.

I, like Gollum, fell victim to a cognitive bias called “Endowment Effect.” Endowment Effect depicts how individuals place a higher value on an object that they own than the value they would place on that same object if they didn’t own it. In the case of a sale, this bias creates a gap between a seller’s price and what a buyer is willing to pay.

A buyer looks at the lowest possible price when purchasing an item, whereas a seller looks at the highest possible price when trying to sell an item. As sellers, our emotional attachment to something we own and have to give up, especially if it’s something with symbolic significance to us, provokes Loss Aversion — disliking losing more so than enjoying gaining. The fear of losing can lead us to miss out on a good deal.

A common example of the Endowment Effect happens when people sell their homes. Often, they overestimate how much the house is worth because they’re emotionally attached to it. When reflecting on my experience as a homeowner ready to sell, I fell prey to the Endowment Effect. I found myself emotionally invested in the property, having put a lot of time, effort, and money into it. I also placed a high value on what I conceived as the exceptional aesthetics and the general homey feeling it had. Endowment Effect bias caused me to overvalue the property and dissuade buyers.

I experienced the other side of the coin when I set out to buy real estate. In this case, I overpaid for a property due to my fear of losing out on the opportunity.

Marketing teams love to use Endowment Effect (a byproduct of Loss Aversion) in their advertisement strategies. Marketers realize that, when faced with a decision, we tend to focus on what we can potentially lose, rather than what we can gain. They exploit that we can’t give up a product or service when they offer free trials, discounts, and other methods as schemes to lure customers to subscribe to their services.

For example, I became a YouTube Premium member more than a year ago. In the beginning, YouTube kept showing me ads in all the videos I watched, with offers of one month free. I’m gullible when it comes to free stuff, so I fell for it. Then, I became accustomed to the wide array of content and improved service of YouTube Premium and kept the service after the free trial expired. At that point, I was in the throes of Endowment Effect and Loss Aversion.

Let’s look at some other cases of these cognitive biases in action.

IKEA – The affordable home furnishings megastore has a great understanding of human psychology and is a master of employing Endowment Effect in its marketing efforts. IKEA exploits our cognitive biases in ways that we don’t even realize when we walk around one of its stores. Its merchandising tactic is to stage designed rooms to give an essence of “home” based on specific images in the customer’s head. Special touches, such as shoes on the entry rug, pictures on the walls, and place settings at the table prompt customers to feel as though the products will give their own homes a similar cozy feel.

A 2011 study by Norton, Mochon, and Ariely found that subjects were willing to pay 63 percent more for furniture they assembled themselves than for equivalent pre-assembled items. This eventually became known as the IKEA effect, a cognitive bias in which consumers place a disproportionately high value on products they partially created.

The 2008 credit crisis – During the recovery and expansion phase of our economic cycle, consumers are encouraged to spend money so that it propels the economy to grow. However, when people overspend, it can lead to an economic crisis. Looking at the 2007-2008 economic meltdown, the financial crisis was the result of a consumerism culture in which people were spending money through credit. Homeowners were using their homes as ATM machines. People were purchasing items using debt. In the end, millions of people failed to pay back their loans, contributing to the crisis in 2008. Businesses were using Endowment Effect strategies to attract people to buy cars, luxury items, and properties. This caused an enormous amount of pain for our global economy and millions of families throughout the world when the economic cycle changed.

By acknowledging our tendency to experience Loss Aversion and fall for the Endowment Effect, we can work toward making more rational decisions. Awareness of these cognitive biases will help us avoid falling into a trap when we make financial or purchase decisions.

How do we avoid Endowment Effect?

1. Know your objective. Have a plan in place with clear objectives. Consider your big-picture goal when you make each micro-decision.

2. Check pricing. Research comparable prices and recent sales of the exact or similar items you’re intending to buy or sell.

3. Become a savvy consumer. Be aware of sales or marketing tactics that encourage psychological ownership.

4. Detach from materialism. Remember, you’re stronger than your stuff. Get comfortable with the idea of regret and loss. Think about how much more space you’ll create, the monetary benefits, or how your life may be improved when you unload the item you’re trying to sell.

