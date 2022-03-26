—

Starting your own family is one of the most accomplishing milestones of everyone’s life. Before you can give your future family the life they deserve, however, you need to prepare a few things first. Below are three tips on how you can prepare to have a family and be financially secure.

Set Up Your Health Insurance Plan

Whether you’re having one of your own or are considering adoption , children are an investment. You may already be aware that having a child is going to cost a bit, but perhaps the costliest expense is the medical aspect. Medical care, especially if you plan on having a natural birth, can cost thousands. In fact, uninsured vaginal births can range all the way up to $30,000. C-sections can cost as much as $50,000 and that’s without complications. Needless to say, you want to get your hands on a good health insurance plan. It can help mitigate the costs of medical care as you’ll only have to pay a small fraction of its cost through a deductible.

Get Your Finances in Order

Constructing a budget is a great way for you to financially prepare for your little one’s arrival. For starters, we recommend having at least $15,000 to $20,000 in reserve. You’ll want to strive for at least $20,000 if your job offers you unpaid leave. You also want to create a strict budget to ensure you don’t spend any more than you need to.

A recommendation is that you should use the 50/30/20 method when creating your budget. This method has you putting 50 percent of the household income to the essentials. This includes the rent, mortgage, bills, groceries, and child care. Then 30 percent goes to anything you might want, like clothing for your baby, and the remaining 20 percent goes into your savings account.

Alternatively, you can use the 20 percent towards paying off any lingering debt you might have, like student loans and credit card payments. There are important things to know about your credit score that may take time to troubleshoot so the earlier you start the better. And since you can use 30 percent for anything, you can also combine it to create a 50/50 budget. Your goal needs to be creating a financial cushion to fall back on.

Think About the Future

Although we may have a few facets of our life planned out, you never know what can possibly happen. It may not be the most pleasant topic to talk about, but parents need to seriously think about planning for the end of their life. An end-of-life planning checklist might not feel good to make, however, it’s to ensure the prosperity of your family after you’re gone. It’s also to make sure your wishes are followed just in case you’re unable to do so. To make this checklist, make a list of your assets, any plans you have regarding funeral arrangements, and choose who the beneficiary will be. You can review an example of an end-of-life checklist online for a better understanding of how you should go about yours.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Brought to you by Justin Weinger.

iStockPhoto