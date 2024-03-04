Tips for Men To Stay Afloat When Times Get Tough

—

One of the greatest men to have ever lived, the Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius, once remarked in his Meditations, “the obstacle is the way.” The trials of manhood never end; we may lose our jobs and our purpose; an injury turns us into a recipient of care instead of a protector; we risk more than we ought and find ourselves scrambling to nourish our families and our souls.

So, what can we do when the going gets tough? Like the song says – the tough get going, but we also need to prepare ourselves with knowledge and foresight.

First step: surrender to reality

The Stoics such as Seneca and Epictetus teach us that we are seldom in control of our destinies – our financial ones even less so. Global markets are magnitudes larger than we, and we must yield to the fact that it is beyond our purview to change it on a whim. Accept the debt or hardship and prepare for work.

Budgeting and Discipline

Budgeting is the first step toward financial discipline. Focus on spending your earnings on essentials such as food, shelter, and transport; then divide what’s left over into paying down debts, saving for later, and then disposable items. Use your bank’s net banking app to help you account for where your money comes in and where it goes out. Pare back on non-essentials. You don’t have to live like a hermit; but you must embrace these lean times as a lesson.

Debt management and emergency funds

Wrangling debt when times are tough should be a priority. One method is to use the “snowball” method of funneling as much as possible toward paying down your most pressing and highest interest debt instead of spreading few resources as thinly as possible. Another idea is to consolidate your debt using a cash loan to pay off your smaller debts in one go. You should also look to open a high-interest savings account that you don’t touch to establish an emergency fund. Ideally, this should cover at least a month of expenses. Whatever you don’t use, you can tuck away for a holiday or something fun; we need rewards for our hard work!

Immediate financial challenges

When our cars break down or appliances go haywire and we haven’t much to our name in savings, we may have to look for alternatives – and fast. A quick cash loan like the ones Zavings offer can help tide one over with a small loan ($300-$1,000) to help cover these immediate and unavoidable expenses. However, don’t become dependent on them – quick cash loans are alluring but can lead you down a debt trap. Remember to ask as many questions as possible before committing to an application.

Get educated

In this day and age, ignorance is no virtue. Arm yourself with as much knowledge as possible about economics and finance with books, online resources, and videos. Speak to a no-cost financial counselor or hire a financial adviser, who may direct you to government assistance and other programs . Remember to take care of your mental health as well by talking to a psychologist – financial stress can take its toll even on the strongest of men.

In time you’ll be a disciplined borrower, an example for your children, and on the path to financial independence.

—

