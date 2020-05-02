Tips for Taking Care of Your Most Prized Possessions

—

Some watches can be a huge investment, especially if you go for one of the big names in the industry. The value of watches varies greatly; you can pick up a Tag Heuer Formula 1 watch for about £1,000 or choose a Patek Philippe with a price tag that stretches into the millions (a Patek Philippe watch sold for $31m at auction, making it the most expensive wristwatch ever auctioned off).

Whether you’re browsing for a beautiful new timepiece (such as this range from Watchmaster) or you’ve already invested in a good watch, regardless of how much it cost you, you’ll want to ensure you take care of your most prized possession. Here’s how:

Tip 1: Keep it clean

Have you noticed the band or the case of your watch is looking a little dull? When was the last time you took it off and gave it a good clean? You might not be wearing your watch to go on muddy treks or climbing trees, but it will still gather dirt and bacteria over time. Using a soft cloth, wipe down the watch – for some watches you can even use warm soapy water but be sure to check with the care instruction before wetting your watch. Repeat this as regularly as you feel necessary. As a minimum, however, you should be wiping the watch with a dry cloth every night – especially in the summer.

Tip 2: Store it correctly

While some jewelry boxes are famous in their own right, a watch’s packaging should be used for more than just taking your new accessory home. You should hold onto the box to store the timepiece when you are not wearing it. By storing it away properly you reduce the chance of it getting scratched or damaged – helping it to retain its value while also ensuring you get more use out of it. Remember, this item has been specifically designed to fit and protect your watch – you won’t find a better alternative.

Tip 3: Get it serviced

How do we make sure our cars are in tip-top condition? We get them serviced regularly. This is a fantastic way to ensure your watch keeps ticking for as long as possible. It’s recommended to get it done every three-five years by a watch expert. This way they can see if anything needs fine-tuning.

Tip 4: Wind it up

If you are the owner of a mechanical watch, it’s a good idea to wind it daily – even when you’re not wearing it. By performing this task regularly, you will prevent the gears from getting stiff – and this will help it to run as smoothly as possible. And, of course, stop winding once you feel some resistance, over winding can cause as much damage as underwinding.

Tip 5: Know your watch’s water resistance

Most new watches will have some form of water resistance, but that doesn’t mean they can necessarily be submerged. It’s also important to bear in mind that watches can lose their waterproof abilities over time. So if you are wearing a vintage watch, be careful with using it around water.

—

This content is brought to you by Jessica Foreman.

Photo: Shutterstock