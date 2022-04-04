Top 5 Most Useful Power Tools You Should Own

—

If you have recently bought a new house or have decided to renovate your property, there are a number of essential DIY tools that you will need. A good home DIY tool kit features a wide range of tools and power tools that will help you to tackle a wide range of jobs, small and large. Whether you are an experienced tradesperson, a weekend DIY warrior, or enthusiastically tinker with small repairs, a good toolbox has a range of power tools in it. If you are wondering which are the best DIY tools to hire, or if you are unsure what tools should feature in your home DIY tool kit, check out what we believe are the top five most useful power tools you should own and have at your fingertips.

Cordless Combi Drill

Power tools are versatile, powerful, portable and often battery-powered. It is wise to have a range of drills and drivers at your disposal, but people often confuse drill drivers and combi drills. A drill driver will drive screws and drill holes into surfaces, such as wood and laminate. A combi driver will do that too and it is also capable of drilling into concrete, masonry, and steel.

Nail Gun

If you are working with lots of wood then you would be wise to think about a nail gun. Nail guns are essential and should be in your home DIY tool kit. Nail guns drive nails into wood using compressed air. They are ideal for roofing projects and carpentry work and you can also use them on garden projects to secure decking and fencing.

Cutquick Saw

Do you need to cut through wood, concrete and metal? Do you need to make smooth and controlled cuts? Cutquick saws are lightweight, but they are also powerful. The circular blade makes light work of slicing through a variety of materials. Cut timber for shelving or measure perfect lengths of wood for floorboards. Working on a paving project? Cut down paving slabs to the perfect size.

Sander

Would you like a fine finish on your wooden doors and floors? Do you need to prepare wood surfaces before you apply paint or varnish? Electric sanders remove rough edges and old paint. A sander is a great addition to a home DIY tool kit. They are great if you need to work on a small area and are versatile too. Use a sander in a circular motion to eliminate swirling on any wood surface. Also, sanders come with a wide range of abrasive papers in various grit levels so you can find the best one for the job. If you are looking for a smoother surface, choose sandpaper with a higher grit number. Sandpaper with a lower grt number is more abrasive, as it is more coarse. This means it will scrape off materials easily and more quickly.

Angle grinder

An angle grinder can be used for several projects in your home or garden. You can use an angle grinder to cut concrete, bricks, wood, and metal and you can also use it to sand and polish different surfaces, sharpening tools and grinding materials. Angle grinders are robust, lightweight machines, suitable for cutting stone and metals. They are often cordless, giving you flexibility when working, and they should not be confused with a die grinder. Die grinders are smaller and have several attachments that help you to cut, polish etc. Angle grinders are larger and heavier because they have a rotating wheel that helps you tackle larger materials.

We hope you have enjoyed reading about our top five power tools and why you should have them in your home DIY tool kit. But remember: If you don’t think that you will use these power tools on a regular basis, hire them from your friendly and local tool hire company.

If you’re not going to use certain tools or equipment regularly then it makes economic sense to hire rather than buy. Tool hire companies ensure that they have the latest equipment in stock. This means you won’t be hiring out old equipment that has the potential to break and hold up a project. What’s more, tool hire companies regularly maintain the tools and equipment that are hired out because they have a responsibility to ensure that they all work properly. If you hire equipment, rather than buy it, you don’t have that responsibility and won’t lose time on a project because you have to maintain equipment.

