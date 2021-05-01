Top 6 Reasons To Invest In A Plug And Play Spa

—

As far as desirable household features go, a spa sits pretty high on most lists. Spas are often viewed as a luxury item, though they’re moving away from the associated luxury price tag. In the process of increasing in popularity, they’re bridging the gap between the haves and the have nots of spa ownership.

Plug and play spas are just like regular spas, but they only require a standard 110V power socket for use. There are many reasons why this revelation in spa technology is such a worthwhile investment for your home. Below, we explore 6 reasons why plug-and-play spas can boost your quality of life at home.

1. Simplicity

Many people are turned off getting a spa installed because, well—the installation itself is a huge pain that requires a lot of space, excavation, and funds. This is where the plug-and-play spa becomes king; it provides all of the fun with less hassle.

Plug and play spas are smaller, lighter, and more portable than their clunkier descendants. After choosing the size and design that suits you best, simply take it home, fill it up, and you’re ready to go.

Traditional spas require a 220V power input, meaning that you’d need a certified electrician to install and hardwire them. With the electrical complexity out of the way, plug and plays are designed to be installed by the common homeowner. This gives your electrician the day off, and eliminates the need for electrical work to be carried out on your home—something that can be particularly problematic in older homes.

2. Entertaining

Having a spa at home means that your house will be a great place to host friends and family. Pool parties are a famously good time, and with a plug-and-play spa at home, you’ll be able to create some great memories.

Improvements to your social life are an especially pertinent point to consider. Our busy day-to-day lives are dominated by online interactions. While this is convenient and has afforded many social and professional possibilities that were not previously possible, online interaction is vastly inferior to face-to-face. Anything that brings people together in a positive communal format will be psychologically beneficial for everyone involved. (1)

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

3. Year-round use

Many pools spend most of the year with a cover on top, getting only about three months of use per year. The beauty of a spa is in the fact that its temperature is regulated. This means that you can use it all year round, no matter the weather.

In fact, the temptation to jump into a spa can be much greater during cooler months. The steam from a hot spa can help with your winter sniffles, and it can be a great way to defrost when temperatures get particularly low. Furthermore, there’s something comforting about being snug as a bug in a rug when temperatures are diabolically cold.

4. Hot tub therapy

Hot tub therapy refers to the therapeutic benefits of using a spa. Winding down in a spa after a long or stressful day is a great way to relax and forget about your woes. You can read a book, enjoy a beverage, or simply look to the stars and ponder—all of which are great for your mental health and overall productivity.

A hot spa also works wonders for muscle and back pain. This is due to both the hot temperatures loosening your muscles and the water jets massaging stiffness out of your body. This can lead to improved spine mobility, flexibility, and stamina. (2)

5. Save water

Occupying a distant second place to the spa is, of course, the bathtub. Baths have their benefits but are far more wasteful due to the fact that they must be drained after use. Spas, on the other hand, are only emptied roughly every 6 to 12 months. With water management being so intrinsically tied to national security, governments around the world are trying to manage the issue of water scarcity. Saving water where you can be a priority for all, so setting up a plug-and-play spa is a step in the right direction. (3)

6. Your home is your castle

A home is a place where you should always be comfortable. The pandemic has reiterated the importance of this, and that’s why bringing a plug-and-play spa into your home is a good idea. As many suffered over the pandemic, charities became overwhelmed and couldn’t always provide the support that they strove to. A spa is a great way to revitalize when you feel like you need a bit of clarity or perspective.

In conclusion

There’s a whole range of benefits to a plug-and-play spa. From their ease of use to entertainment, winter warming, and therapeutic benefits, including a plug-and-play spa in your home, can enhance your quality of life tremendously.

—

This content is brought to you by Jordan Van Maanen.

Photo: Shutterstock