Want to improve your barbecue grill game? Get 5 meat barbecue secrets from dads, the masters of the barbecue.

Barbecues are a way for families and friends to get together outdoors and enjoy the sunshine and good food. Any time is great for a barbecue, so let’s prepare to make the best meat ever with these top five barbecue secrets from dads who know their meat.

Choose your meats wisely

You can’t just put any meat on the barbecue!

The barbecue takes time to set up and prepare. It is an event that has been discussed and planned, so you can’t just throw any piece of meat on the grill. It has to be a slice of meat that is tender, a prime cut.

When shopping for tender cuts, pork tenderloin is a good choice. It is quick to cook and costs $2.99 for two succulent portions from the Lidl weekly ad . Angus beef is well-known for its quality and high-fat marbling. A pack of two Angus WahlburgersTM burgers is $6.99, a fair price for top-quality meat. Good meat goes down well with a good drink. Have a look at the best wines for a barbecue guide .

Temperature is king

Set your grill right for great grilled meats.

Before we even see a steak, we must get the barbecue ready. This is the most important step as what comes afterward can be screams of food joy or food frustration.

When using a charcoal barbecue, start early to give the coals time to burn evenly. Make certain that you give yourself enough time to set it up and for the coals to get to the right temperature to ensure even cooking of the meat.

Remember that grilling is a labor of love. You will be standing over the grill, so you don’t want it so hot that you can’t stand next to it. Look at the coals. Do they have a powdery white coating? If so, then you can start grilling.

Add flavor with a dry rub

Season with dry herbs to enhance the meat’s flavor.

Adding a dry rub is like adding a layer of excitement to the barbecue. You have taken time to think about which flavors complement the meat and are sharing your creation.

Try this best dry rub for the steak recipe. Apply the dry rub directly to the meat before cooking. If you want to create a flavor, add a layer of honey or mustard before adding your dry rub. Make sure that you put on an even layer, so there’s flavor in every bite. To save time, you can add the dry rub the night before.

Baste the meat

Baste well for shiny, flavorsome barbecued meat.

For presentation and flavor, prepare a sauce like this easy BBQ glaze in advance so it is ready for basting. The secret is timing. Add it too early, and the glaze will burn, leaving a charred mess.

Add the glaze around 10 minutes before the meat is cooked. Brush on the sauce a few times over the 10 minutes, and then it’s serving time.

Get a barbecue wire basket for turning meat

Save time and effort with a wire basket.

The wire basket holds several pieces of meat at once, so you don’t have to turn everything individually. This is ideal for smaller meats such as sausages and burgers that can get stuck on the grill.

Conclusion

There you have it, 5 barbecue secrets we got from dads who know their way around a grill. Choose your meats wisely, marinade with a dry rub the night before, if need be, baste well and when the grill temperature is right, add your meat to a basket to save time and effort! Enjoy your summer barbecues.

