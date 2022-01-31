Top Cases of Personal Injury Lawsuits That Happened in Boca Raton

—

While some people may not think of Florida as one of the most dangerous states to live in, according to a report by National Safety Council , this is one of the deadliest states for pedestrians.

The report showed that about 1,000 pedestrians were killed between 2015 and 2016. These cases can greatly benefit from being taken over by a strong legal team. With thousands dying from car accidents and personal injuries, it’s essential to know that there are laws that protect you.

Hit-And-Run Crash Killed Two Children

On December 3, 2016, two young children walking to school near Boca Raton were hit by a car. The driver did not stop to help them and fled the scene. A witness followed the vehicle until it stopped at a gas station on Dixie Highway.

The man who fled the scene was later identified as 30-year-old Carlos Bertot of Boca Raton. He turned himself over to authorities and was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail. The two children, 4-year-old Daniel Thompson Jr. and 5-year-old Jayden Thompson, who were not related, died due to their injuries. Bertot was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident for this case.

Hit and run accidents can be difficult to handle for victims. If you were involved in a similar accident, consult with a Boca Raton personal injury attorney to learn how to recover.

Bicyclist Struck by a Drunk Driver

On September 18, 2015, Carlos Gomez was riding his bicycle on North Dixie Highway when he was hit by Jose DeJesus Sanchez-Ramirez, who admitted to police that he was drunk during the accident. Gomez suffered severe bodily injuries and permanent impairment after his right leg had to be amputated above the knee.

Sanchez-Ramirez, a native of Cuba, was charged with one count of DUI, causing great bodily harm or permanent disfigurement; one count of leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury; and two counts of driving while license suspended or revoked.

Both Gomez and Sanchez-Ramirez could not reach a settlement agreement even after mediation, so this case is scheduled for trial.

Elderly Pedestrian Killed in a Crosswalk

On Saturday, July 12, 2014, at about 7:40 p.m., 88-year-old Robert Schweitzer was struck in a crosswalk on North Dixie Highway when the light turned green for him. When crossing North Dixie Highway northbound, he had the right of way between Via Lago Drive and Via Oporto. The victim died two days later, on July 14, 2014.

The vehicle driver that struck Schweitzer was 33-year-old Jeffrey Cohen of Boca Raton. He told police that he did not see Schweitzer crossing the road and that both vehicles were traveling about 40 mph. Cohen faced charges for failing to use due care, careless driving, and yielding the right of way. The case was settled for $300,000 before trial.

Pedestrian Struck by a Car as She Walked Across the Street

On December 21, 2011, Carlos Rivera was walking on Dixie Highway as he crossed from east to west when he was hit by a motor vehicle driven by 88-year old Geraldine Szymanski. The accident occurred near the intersection of Dixie Highway and Via Del Mar. Rivera suffered severe injuries to his head, shoulder, arm, knee, and ankle.

Szymanski was not charged for the case since Rivera had the right of way when crossing Dixie Highway at the crosswalk. The lawsuit settlement was $1.75 million before trial.

Bicyclist Injured in a Hit-And-Run Accident

On January 26, 2013, Barbara Becker crossed North Federal Highway when she was struck by a vehicle whose driver did not stop. In this accident, she was seriously injured with a broken leg, closed head injury with intracranial hemorrhage, facial lacerations, multiple fractures of her right shoulder blade and ribs, contusions on her body, and brain injury that affected speech.

The driver of the hit and run was later identified as 24-year old Eileen O’Neill of Lantana. She told Boca Raton Police that she had been at a bar the night of the accident and decided to leave after a fight involving one of her friends. Prosecutors filed charges against O’Neill for failing to remain at the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury.

Final Thoughts

As a victim of a traffic accident, you may receive compensation to help ease some of the financial burden. An experienced personal injury lawyer can help you seek justice and receive a fair award for your pain and suffering.

