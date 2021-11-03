Top Causes of Halloween Injuries

—

Halloween is a fun time of year for many, but it’s also potentially dangerous for the people who celebrate it, with many factors contributing to Halloween injuries every year. If anyone sustains an injury because of an incident that takes place on Halloween, it’s important for them to understand their legal rights along with the responsibilities of other individuals. In some cases, negligence may cause injuries and warrant financial compensation for the victims.

Depending on the circumstances, there are many possible causes of Halloween injuries. The following are some of the leading causes of injuries during this time of year.

Pedestrian Accidents

Drivers need to be careful on Halloween, particularly with so many pedestrians during trick-or-treating hours. However, pedestrian accidents do still occur, leading to many injury accidents on Halloween.

Pedestrians can help avoid accidents by practicing caution and avoiding areas with heavy vehicle traffic. They can also wear reflective costumes or other gear in the evening to increase visibility for motorists. Even if pedestrians take these steps, careless drivers can still pose a serious risk to people on this holiday.

Drunk Driving

Like many other holidays, Halloween is a popular one for drinking. Many people tend to consume alcohol on this day, which can put others at risk if a drunk driver gets behind the wheel of a vehicle. Drunk driving often leads to accidents during this time of year, causing many to suffer serious injuries or even fatalities.

Distracted Driving

With so many colorful costumes and while attempting to navigate to a friend or family’s home, drivers often find themselves distracted while on the road during Halloween. If drivers experience any distractions, this could lead to a serious accident involving other drivers or pedestrians.

Slip and Fall Accidents

Slip and fall or trip and fall accidents often take place on Halloween, with many people sustaining serious injuries because of these incidents. Slick surfaces, potholes, or objects lying on the sidewalk or other surfaces could cause pedestrians to slip or trip and fall. These accidents occur most frequently in the evening due to low visibility.

Insufficient Security

Businesses may also put customers at risk if they don’t have proper security measures in place on Halloween. Clubs, movie theaters, restaurants, bars, and haunted houses need to be able to provide sufficient protection for all patrons. Otherwise, many preventable injuries could occur and cause serious harm to people due to inadequate protection.

How People Can Stay Safer on Halloween

All of these potential accidents put people at risk of serious injury or even death every year. However, this doesn’t need to be the case if people take the right steps to make the holiday safer for everyone.

Practice Safe Driving

One of the best ways to prevent accidents and injuries on Halloween is for drivers to practice safe and cautious driving. Drivers should do what they can to stay alert and undistracted while on the road. They should also avoid speeding and practicing aggressive driving. If they can adhere to the law and remain attentive behind the wheel, drivers will be able to avoid getting into serious accidents.

Additionally, if a person has had too much to drink, he or she should either have a designated driver when in a group of people or hire ridesharing services or taxis for transportation. Drunk driving accounts for many serious accidents throughout the year, and Halloween is particularly dangerous for this reason. With the availability of ridesharing services and other modes of transportation, there’s no excuse to drive while drunk.

Stay Alert and Maximize Visibility on Foot

Although drivers need to take extra precautions to avoid getting into accidents, pedestrians can also take steps to stay safe and keep others safe when trick-or-treating or out on foot for other reasons.

When walking, keep an eye out for any objects on the sidewalk or road that could lead to slip and fall accidents. If possible, remove them or move them out of the way. If out during the evening, pedestrians can also carry flashlights to increase visibility and look for any potential slip or trip hazards.

Pedestrians should also keep an eye out for aggressive drivers, avoiding vehicles that speed or otherwise seem out of control. They can also look both ways before crossing the street to make sure they don’t get involved in an accident.

When wearing costumes, avoid wearing ones that are too dark and minimize visibility. Instead, try wearing costumes with lighter colors or even wear reflective gear if needed. Doing so will help make sure that drivers can easily spot children and others while out for the night.

Pedestrians should also keep in mind that drinking too much and going out at night could also be dangerous, much like drunk driving. Drunk pedestrians may be less cautious when crossing the street and may not be as alert, putting them at risk of serious injury in the event of an accident.

Keep Businesses Secure

Business owners also need to do their part in creating a safe holiday for everyone. For example, movie theaters should make sure that any potential hazards aren’t present that might harm moviegoers. Meanwhile, bars should make sure that they’re not overserving customers alcoholic beverages. Nightclubs also need to avoid exceeding capacity and take steps to minimize the risk of fires and other dangers.

By taking the right steps, drivers, pedestrians, and business owners can make sure Halloween is a consistently fun time of year for everyone celebrating. They’ll be able to minimize the risk of accidents and help prevent serious injuries or even fatalities that might otherwise take place.

