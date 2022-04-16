Top Fashionable Items for Women

—

The new year started with a bang as the whole world slowly began bidding adieu to the two-year-long pandemic. And now there are loads to look forwards too. With the whole world shifting from online to offline reality once again, there are quite a few missed events to attend to, long-due parties and celebrations too. So, we’re sure you must be on the lookout for staying on top of the trends as usual. And for this reason, we are going to begin our fashion forecasting today as we discuss some of the top fashion items for women in 2020 for you to flaunt.

Sweater dresses

Who said winter cannot be fashionable? Just because you have got to keep yourself warm, doesn’t mean there can’t be any style in it. 2020 is seeing the rise of weather dresses. Made from fluffy material like wool or other chunky yarn, these sweater dresses are like snuggly body-con dresses that enhance your figure, help you flaunt your curves, and fit you just the right way, as they should. In fact, hand-made crochet dresses are trending as well. The4se sweater dresses can be worn for parties, casual outings, and even big events. If you are planning to visit the best hill stations , you can wear the fashionable sweater out there.

Chain Belts

The next top fashionable item that we’re going to see is the chain belt. Belts have always been trendy, more so now as they are being worn even on dresses to accentuate the figure. But leather or fabric belts are passe now. 202 is paving the way for chain belts. These are available in a variety of different designs having chain links, twisted chains, and even tiny lockets. They can be worn on shirts, dresses and even jeans. Among interesting facts about chain belts is a very important one, which is: Chain belts demand a lot of attention, so if you have a plain dress and wondering how to level it up, a chain belt is a great idea.

Platform boots

Stilettoes are so yesterday. 2022 is going to see women rocking massive platforms. While vanity is extremely important, so is comfort; and there is no doubt that platforms are way more comfortable than stilettoes. Also, they are available in lovely designs and patterns to pair with any dress for any event. Instead of the delicate look that stilettoes offer, platforms are just out there, making their presence felt. So, your shoes are going to be as noticeable as your lovely dress.

Big Tote bags

Big tote bags slowly started to step into the fashion world as we saw celebrities sporting them. Since then, big brand companies started making trendy-looking big tote bags, and style magazines have promoted them. Big tote bags not only look good but will also fit most of your stuff into. So, they are aesthetic and useful too. In fact, many women these days are seen sporting handcrafted and environment-friendly tote bags. Few companies customize tote bags too and you can add your favorite picture, quote, etc. on it to make it more personal.

Choker necklaces

If you follow a good jewelry guide , you’d know that choker necklaces have already replaced delicate chains and pendants this year. The style statement is to go bold and choker necklaces get the job done. There are a variety of options in them such as leather, fabric, pearls, stones or even metal. Each one offers a different look and can be paired with a variety of outfits. The red carpet celebrity look has inspired the choker necklace look since last year.

The Bottom Line

We hope this list will be helpful in keeping you up to date with the trends for this year. 2020 is going to be your year to shine and compensate for all the social events and celebrations that were missed out in the last two years. So might as well make it count!

