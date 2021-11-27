Top Reasons You Need a 9/11 Lawyer

—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal advice.

The September 2001 terrorist attack affected many individuals who lived in the area, schooled, or were first-line responders leaving them with various debilitating and lethal ailments. The poisonous dust cloud that pervaded Lower Manhattan soon after the attacks and for months afterward was the primary cause of many ailments. This exposed people to poisonous toxins, establishing the World Trade Centre Health Program to help provide treatment and reimbursement to 9/11 patients and first responders. Moreover, victims exposed to the toxins and have their health affected have a right to hire 9/11 lawyers such as the Weisfuse & Weisfuse to help victims enroll for the WTCHP to get treatments and compensation.

Anyone who was a first responder at one of the 9/11 tragedy sites, such as New York City, the Pentagon, or the Shanksville, PA crash site, as well as survivors, may be eligible for medical benefits under the WTCHP. Individuals’ eligibility is also assessed by their ability to demonstrate that they were present at one of these locations and suffer from a medical condition that the WTCHP has confirmed.

Various illnesses are approved for compensation. Acute traumatic injuries, such as those to the brain or the eyes, the lungs, stomach, and intestines, and cancers, Anxiety disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder are examples of mental health problems (PTSD) and much more. More conditions can be compensated from the ones mentioned above. Furthermore, if a condition is related to a recognized ailment, even conditions that are not currently certified may be eligible for reimbursement.

Listed below are some of the reasons you need a 9/11 lawyer

1. They help you file a claim for financial or health benefits

Benefits under the WTCHP and the VCF are only accessible to 9/11 victims who show that they have a health condition attributable to the attacks. The most common cause of claims being delayed or denied is insufficient or missing documentation. Lawyers who have worked on the 9/11 case have years of expertise gathering and verifying the evidence required to prove a claim adequately. They’ve also dealt with a variety of complicated challenges, including:

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Getting around the various eligibility requirements (e.g., responder, survivor, etc.).

submitting an application that is comprehensive, accurate, and timely.

Providing the VCF with evidence of financial and non-financial losses related to your health condition.

Use exposure zones to determine your eligibility, including claims for persons living south of Houston Street (North of Canal Street).

The WTCHP and the VCF have often-changing rules and deadlines. If you are unaware of a loophole in the legislation, you may lose your benefits.

2. Guarantee faster access to your benefits

A 9/11 lawyer can help you get the health and financial benefits you need when you need them. They will assist you in gathering and verifying evidence for your claim, and if your claim is refused, they will give further material or represent you in an appeal. If you are terminally ill, your health is rapidly worsening, or you are experiencing financial difficulty, you may not be able to wait for your claim to be processed.

—

This content is brought to you by Hannah Madison.

Shutterstock