Turn Your Struggle Into Success

Have you ever felt like some area of your life is spiraling out of control? Or perhaps that you have lost touch with a role you play daily, be it professional, personal, familial or relational?

We all strive for both excellence and balance in every department of life, but this is hardly ever achievable. Individuals often reach a point of feeling unfulfilled, and could subsequently turn towards developing destructive habits to fill the void of not connecting meaningfully with the life that they have worked so hard to build. Indeed, even the most successful businessmen, athletes, and overall high-performance personalities can find themselves slipping into this dark and lonely mindset that others around them simply don’t recognize. We often see individuals operating in top gear turning to external, temporary distractions such as alcohol, gambling, or reckless behavior that is detrimental to the holistic view of the successful, powerful person that they wish to become. A great deal of power is having control over the self, or self-regulation; A person who relies on their career or external successes to make themselves whole is guaranteed to ultimately fail; because only when you are able to have control over your autonomous state of mind, are you truly in a place of achievement and fulfillment. Only then are you able to maintain the high-pressured lifestyle that is demanded by your own expectations for yourself?

How can one find a strategy to achieve this? This is the big question, one that Mental Strength and Conditioning Coach/Consultant, Gary Fahey, is there to answer. For most of us, we are able to visualize the person that we want to be and the state that we want our lives to be in. But visualizing and reaching that place are two totally different things. Gary is here to help you map out the way to get there.

Gary is the best-selling author of Externally Bulletproof, Internally Brittle: How to turn your struggle into your SUCCESS and the founder of the Strong Men’d Program. His methodology helps readers and clients cope with their inner turmoil, and find a way to turn their emotive and psychological responses to external stimuli into tools for success. Gary is also an Ambassador for the Australian and New Zealand Mental Health Association, so his passion for the internal struggle of extremely successful men (and women) runs deeper than just words. That is why he developed his program, and he has even been featured on season 3 of SAS Australia for it.

At his core, Gary is a mental strength and conditioning coach, who embodies the mantra of “Lived it, Learned it, Earned it.”

His unique Brutal Honesty brand was forged through 18 years with the Australian Federal Police, where he led the Australian Prime Minister’s Personal Protection Team and managed the Office of Commissioner. Although undeniably very prestigious from the outside, Gary struggled with a deeply destructive battle with regards to his mental health due to this high-pressured environment.

Gary’s system was developed by and initially tested on himself. A few years back, he had gone through a phase of being at his lowest point in his life; through a combination of formal and informal education, coaching and mentoring experience, he developed a routine system known as the Fourplay Focus Journal (more information via his website) in 2018, and by consistently following this regime, he says that he had reached a much higher level of self-esteem and self-respect. But this wasn’t enough, and he decided that he needed a challenge to push him further towards greatness. Gary says it took a great deal of self-reflection, the studying of persons that he admired, and to look at himself with “brutal honesty” and begin targeting the areas of his life and himself as a person that he knew he had to “dominate” in order to make a change. Gary says:

“The result was 9 Strong weeks of SUCCESS… the transformation was more than just physical and I now held the keys to the Kingdom – CONTROL. Control over my HEALTH, control over my WEALTH, control over my RELATIONSHIPS and, most importantly, control over my SELF.”

However, anyone who is in the coaching and counseling business knows that working on the self is never finite, that it is fluid and fluctuates. We are dynamic beings, and we change just as often as the specs of our internal and external stimuli change. Therefore, coaching and self-development is never “complete”; every so often, one needs to reevaluate, replan, and execute. Of course, the better you did it the previous time, will mean LESS work to be done on future rounds, so starting NOW is always better than waiting for later.

Gary repeated his process in 2020 with some minor alterations. This resulted in him developing a program that was not only personal and suited for his own growth journey, but something that is universal and could be repeated, taught, and transferred to others.

This resulted in the development of 9 Strong, a system that can be applied to anyone looking to take control and improve their health, wealth, career, relationships, and self-fulfillment. But, Gary warns, it takes COMMITMENT from the participant.

Gary emphasizes that his program isn’t for everybody, although everybody can do it, if they put their mind to it. He calls it a “non-negotiable program… You either DO or you DON’T”.

Most of Gary’s clients are alpha personalities, successful men (his focus is specifically largely on men, although he also has a number of high performing women as clients and participants), high performers, and high-profile individuals who find they are no longer enjoying their success – at least not to the level they desire. With his coaching, he also provides consulting to teams and businesses on developing strategies for success.

If you are ready to evolve and reach your peak performance potential by improving your mental health and fitness with the Strong Men’d program, then contact Gary Fahey at [email protected], or visit his website, Instagram, LinkedIn or Facebook pages to find out more about his program.

