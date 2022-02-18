Various Uses for Custom Stickers

—

Stickers are very popular, even today. You might not notice them right away but they are all around you. A lot of people don’t notice them. After all, most people have their heads buried in their smartphones most of the time.

However, look at the back of someone’s phone case and chances are you’ll find a sticker there. So, if you were to design your own customized stickers what would you use them for?

Some people use it for personalization of the items they commonly use like a laptop or a smartphone, for instance. Others use it to send a message in a more unconventional way. The uses for stickers vary so let’s have a look at a few things you can use them for.

Business stickers

Heard of guerilla marketing? It’s a form of traditional marketing where you use the environment to promote businesses, products, and even services using inventive and unconventional tactics. Stickers are an ideal example of how you can promote a business using guerilla marketing efforts.

For instance, you spot a business sticker on someone’s hat, backpack or skateboard and you immediately recognize the brand. Moreover, a well-placed sticker on a bus station can deliver a message to anyone who spots it.

Bumper stickers

Stickers on vehicle bumpers are a trend that will never die out. Not only does it make your vehicle cooler but with the right sticker, you can make someone’s day a lot better. Just imagine being stuck in traffic filled with road rage and then you spot a sticker on the car in front of you that’s actually funny or witty.

It would make you smile and the fact that you’ve been stuck in traffic for the past four hours will seem insignificant. Bumper stickers are also great for promoting brands, especially if you want to spread the message around town while you drive.

Laptop stickers

If you own or ever owned a laptop you know how dull their exterior design really is. It’s like their makers never consider a possibility of custom-design casings that would sell for more? There’s an idea you can freely steal.

Therefore, it’s down to you to customize and personalize your laptop with stickers. It can be a portrayal of who you are or what you like. Or it can simply be something that will make the laptop exterior much more enjoyable to look at.

Closing Words

There are numerous uses for stickers and no they are not childish. Never underestimate the fact that even the smallest of details can have a huge impact depending on the situation.

