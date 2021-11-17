Verbal Sexual Harassment at the Workplace: Seek Help From a Sexual Harassment Lawyer

—

In the modern corporate world, employee sexual harassment in the workplace is a prevalent problem. Sexual harassment in the workplace, whether it is verbal or non-verbal, creates a hostile work situation for the employee. It not only violates civil rights but it hampers the organization’s reputation and efficiency as a whole. There is a high chance that you either have been a victim—or have witnessed verbal sexual harassment at work. To realize this, you need to identify and recognize the clear signs of sexual harassment. To report and belt it legally, you can seek help from a sexual harassment lawyer.

As per the EEOC, sexual harassment may take many different forms. It’s not just about sexual approaches and behaviors, online uploading of non-consensual images or videos, or physical attacks or touching, the most unrecognized of which is verbal. This includes name-calling like baby or sweetie, discourteous talk, sexual jokes, racist, misogynistic and homosexual slurs. All of these are examples of sexual harassment and constitute a civil rights violation for the victim.

How can you file a verbal sexual harassment case?

When you witness or go through verbal abuse of a sexual nature in the workplace, perhaps your blood starts boiling in a rage and the only visible solution is to report it. Being practical and saving your job entails only contacting your supervisor and human resource manager and requesting that they take the necessary action. But if the necessary actions are not taken, you may want to seek legal help. And if you file a sexual harassment claim, your supervisors and managers will begin the investigation and will question your conduct too. This is the loophole in pleading these claims within an organization. This procedure not only breaks trust with the employee on company policy but also encourages employees to leave the job. To retain the employee and provide a healthy work environment, it is necessary to take sexual harassment claims and allegations, particularly the most commonly sought verbal communication, very seriously.

If the victim has decided to file a complaint and take legal action, here is the procedure to do so with the help of a sexual harassment lawyer.

1. Document your experience.

In the rage of the moment, you may freeze. But reporting of the incidence needs evidence. So to provide evidence, you have to document or write down everything that happened that led to verbal sexual harassment. Who said what? What was the time, place, and who was the witness?

This will ease the investigation in your favor. Jotting down your feelings will also keep your mind calm and help you take the necessary actions.

2. File a complaint in a group

There is, unsurprisingly, strength in numbers. Reporting verbal sexual harassment in a group might reduce the perceived repercussions of reporting, such as being taken seriously and facing reprisal. Don’t put pressure on your coworkers to reveal their verbal harassment experiences, but if you discover that they’ve been subjected to comparable workplace sexual harassment and are considering filing a lawsuit, team up.

3. Go over the employee handbook

Most businesses have rules and processes in place for reporting unwanted sexual harassment; you should follow them. Review the policies of the company for tolerance of sexual harassment. You can calculate the claims to be filed against the other employees or organization.

4. Take advantage of the legal system

It is illegal to commit verbal sexual assault in the workplace; no one should be forced to work in a hostile environment where they are subjected to sexually provocative statements and behavior. You have the option of filing a complaint with your local police department and seeking legal counsel and representation if you believe your employer isn’t doing enough to safeguard you.

5. Seek assistance

If that’s the case, locate a support system at work and outside of it. You might not want to report to HR or a manager, but you can confide in a coworker. This person (or people) can help you determine what you need to feel at ease and secure.

Conclusion:

Reporting and taking legal action for verbal sexual harassment is your choice and right. But, dealing with verbal sexual harassment in the workplace necessitates making an informed and supported decision. If you have decided to take legal action. You can contact your local law enforcement department and sexual harassment lawyer to safeguard you.

