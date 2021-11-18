Victims of Sexual Abuse: It’s Not Too Late

—

In recent years, many laws have been passed around the country to give survivors of child sexual abuse more time to obtain justice in court. Victims who made revelations about abuse that occurred long after the events took place usually encountered the major obstacle of it being too late for them to seek justice. That was because of the statute of limitations, which limits the time that a crime victim has to initiate legal proceedings from the date the crime was committed.

Many states have recently reformed the statutes of limitations for sex crimes to protect victims of child sexual abuse.

Overdue Justice for Survivors

As a result of the growing understanding of the nature and lingering effects of sexual abuse, many states have passed laws that substantially increase or eliminate the time limits for filing claims based on child sexual abuse. For example, New York raised the age limit for victims to file claims of child sex abuse to 55 years. The limit was previously 23.

Similarly, in New Jersey, a victim now has until age 55 to bring a child sex abuse claim, up from age 20. Arkansas also recently extended the age limit of victims filing claims against the parties that harmed them from 21 to 55. Many other states have also made changes to their statutes of limitations for sex abuse cases, with 15 states completely abolishing civil statutes of limitations in childhood sexual abuse cases.

Additionally, a number of states have enacted window legislation. A window is a set period during which victims can sue people who abused them and the institutions that hid or ignored the event, even if it is many years past the statute of limitations. States that have provided these window opportunities to victims include California, Maine, New Jersey, Arkansas, Louisiana, Nevada, Vermont, and North Carolina.

Outdated Predator-Friendly Laws

For decades, the statutes of limitations required victims of childhood sexual abuse to step forward, typically in their 20s, way sooner than most victims were able to do so. In the United States, only around one-third of victims came forward with allegations of childhood sexual abuse before adulthood. Research has shown most victims are usually ready to talk about the abuse much later in life. Some studies suggest the median age of reporting child sex abuse to be 52 years.

Children often delay reporting abuse for several reasons, including lacking the vocabulary and knowledge to identify and articulate the sexual abuse. Sexual abuse survivors struggle to heal and usually need help. Many suffer in shame and silence until they reach their 30s, 40s, or 50s when they connect the dots between the abuse they suffered as children and the challenges they have experienced throughout their life, such as:

Difficulties establishing or maintaining relationships

Mental health challenges

Substance abuse

Job struggles

The statutes of limitations made many victims have no legal recourse to seek compensation for the serious injuries they suffered psychologically and physically. That is because the state statute of limitations would have expired by the time these victims were ready to talk. Unfortunately, the organizations that had fostered childhood sexual abuse were slow to respond appropriately to the incidents on their own.

Low reporting numbers and rates of prosecution made many children’s rights activists work to address statute-of-limitations laws that stopped sexual abuse survivors from coming forward much later in their lives. Advocates across the United States lobbied for the lengthening of statutes of limitations for child sexual abuse claims.

More Survivors Coming Forward

The constantly changing legal landscape across the country gives survivors of past sexual abuse more opportunities to pursue lawsuits. For the first time ever, one in five child sex abuse victims in the United States can file civil lawsuits to expose the parties that committed or hid the sex crimes against them and seek justice.

Even individuals aged 60 years or over who were taken to have no legal recourse can now pursue legal action. During New York’s two-year legal window that ended in August 2021, more than 7,000 cases were filed.

These victims can file lawsuits to seek recompense for the trauma and harm they have endured because of childhood sexual abuse. They can recover compensation for:

Medical care

Legal costs

Mental health costs

Gaps in employment, for example, due to anxiety or depression

Other losses suffered

Driving Change in Organizational Settings

Many accusations of sexual abuse and systemic cover-ups are against Catholic institutions, other religious groups, schools, youth sports organizations, and hospitals. More than 3,300 pending lawsuits in New York involve Catholic entities and agencies. The lawsuits allege sexual abuse by over 1,700 individuals. There have also been medical malpractice cases across the country involving inappropriate sexual contact.

Sex abuse cases expose the people and institutions who assault children. Because employers and supervisors do not like having to defend callous and reckless behavior in court, the lawsuits serve as a warning to those who are lax about the safety of children. People like principals, coaches, camp counselors, and pastors now have to work hard to protect vulnerable children.

With more suffering victims having a chance to uncover cover-ups and name molesters, the legal action they take helps warn the public about dangerous sexual predators and obtain justice, healing, and closure for the victims. Child sex abuse survivors can seek legal assistance from qualified sex crime attorneys who can give more information on the legal options and approximate value of their cases.

