Water Distillation: How Does it Work?

If you’re like most, then you aren’t really concerned with the way your water is filtered, as long as it’s clean. While this mindset is okay for most, it is important to be cautious about the quality of your water, especially your drinking water. There are many different ways to filter your water, and many different tools and water filtration devices you can invest in for your home. Among those methods, is water distillation- which is a practice you might have already been doing without even knowing. Here, we will be discussing everything you need to know about water distillation, how it works, and the different benefits it would have for your household.

What is Water Distillation

Water distillation works a lot like the water cycle in the sense that it also follows the order of evaporation, condensation, and its own version of rainfall. In simple terms, water distillation is the process of using a heat source to boil water. Once the water has boiled and began to evaporate, contaminants will either have been killed or left behind. The evaporated water, which is now steam, then moves to a cooling container or runs through a cooling system wherein the steam is then reverted back to water- but now without the contaminants that it had before.

Water distillation is one of the oldest water purification methods and can be done at home without an actual water distiller. You can simply boil water, and place another container on top of the lid to trap steam and allow for condensation.

Types of Water Distillers

While water distillation can easily be done from home, water distillers can be purchased for faster results and added convenience. There are three different types of water distillers to choose from.

Household Water Distillers

Household water distillers are great for if you are just concerned about your drinking water. These units are often small and can be placed anywhere in the kitchen for easy access.

Plumbing Distillers

Plumbing distillers do the same thing as a household distiller and are meant for household use but on a much larger scale. Plumbing distillers are meant to provide distilled water to the entire household, whereas household distillers are usually just meant for drinking water.

Commercial Distillers

Commercial distillers also follow the same distillation process but are meant to be used on a much larger scale such as commercial spaces. These distillers are a lot bigger and require a bit more maintenance than the other two but work much faster.

How Well Does a Water Distiller Work?

Water distillation is a simple enough process, but how well does it actually work? There are a few factors to keep in mind in order to determine whether or not water distillation is an effective method of water purification.

Distillation vs Boiling

While water distillation is the process of using a heat source to vaporize and purify water, boiling is not the same as distillation. Boiling is a part of the process and does a good job at killing harmful pathogens, but distillation actually takes the next steps by separating all contaminants and storing the newly purified water in a different tank or container.

Purifying and Effectiveness

Water distillation kills and removes all contaminants, bacteria, viruses, and pathogens, so long that they die with the boiling point of water. This means that oils and alcohol are not easily distilled.

Distillation removes impurities and compounds such as fluoride, salts, lead, and other solid metals. Since harsh minerals and metals are removed during this process, distilled water becomes soft water.

Pathogens and viruses would have already been killed when the water was boiled during the first stage of distillation

Maintenance

Water distillers require a bit more maintenance because unlike other filtration methods, distillers do not use disposable filters. Water is evaporated from one tank and the debris and contaminants are left at the bottom of that tank as steam goes onto the next to be condensed into water. The leftover debris must be cleaned out regularly in order for the distiller to continue to work efficiently.

Conclusion

Water distillation is one of the most effective and safe forms of water filtration and purification and ultimately the most eco-friendly and low maintenance as it only requires general cleaning and a reliable energy source. Distillers can be used both for home and the commercial level and are often even used on the medical field. If you are looking for an effective way to purify your water, water distillation is the way to go.

