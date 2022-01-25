Ways To Impress Your Aquarist Love Interest

—

It’s not really an uncommon scenario when you’re just a regular person, with literally no idea about fish. But the person you’re head-over-heels for, on the other hand, is a full-on practicing aquarist or just loves everything water-life has to offer. You have tried all possible ways to get their attention and still can’t manage to get the digits?

It’s fine, we got you. You don’t have to go all Santiago of “The Old Man and the Sea” to see through what they exactly need. The information you need to know is already out there, hidden in your person’s passion. So, let’s be crafty with that. Read on, to know them all!

1. A Fish Bowl

The first thing that can cross a normie’s mind, when they hear about anything remotely close to an aquarium, is a fishbowl. A classic bowl with two goldfish. But it is not as easy as it sounds. If you’re the person to genuinely impress your human, put in the necessary efforts.

Cutting to the chase, it’s simple. All you have to do is, take a regular fishbowl from your nearest pet store. Bring out the artist within and decorate that little bowl with some cute, but small water plants. Throw in some thoughtful decorations, like doing something like patterns or stickers on the bowl’s exterior. Quite romantic as long as you don’t overdo anything.

Last but not the least, adding two hardy fish as a bowl is not really every fish’s cup of tea. Don’t know what fish to put after you’re done with the other things? Don’t sweat it and visit fisharoma!

2. Jewels with Shells

What person doesn’t like jewelry? Be it, anyone, jewels play a crucial role in the accessory aspect of one’s overall outlook. Shells from mussels, snails or just small starfish could make great underwater themed jewelry.

A necklace or a cute clip for her, or a charming bracelet for him doesn’t really sound like a bad idea. However, if they are against cruelty or animal products, don’t worry. There are plenty of faux products out there that you can purchase or put up together and turn it into a unique accessory of choice. In fact, if your person is totally smitten with the wonders of the underwater, this turns out to be the best possible gift!

3. A Digital Underwater Photo Frame

Remember as children, how many clinics would have one of these? On our every visit, there used to be these beautiful scenery-themed live photo frames illuminating in the dark. They almost appear as if someone has presented us with a looking glass to wonderland!

Basically, in this case, you have to do a bit of digging. All you’ve got to do is find something that showcases the ocean or the life within. In the form of a digital photo frame, it glorifies the entire look of the room it’s kept in.

Most importantly, it brings life to the passion of your lover. It shows how much you pay attention to things that are important to them. This digital frame is a great idea if you like subtlety and effectiveness, all at once.

4. Some Aquarium Décor

This is the easiest way to win them over. Get them the good ol’ aquarium décor. Confused about the right things to get them? We have that answered for you.

Starting with the simple aquatic and marine plants your beloved can use in the aquarium. Tank plants play a pretty important role in the aquarium. Just to go a little bit into details, plants oxygenate the water in the aquarium. Furthermore, they beautify the aesthetic aspect of the same.

So, before gifting these wonderful plants, do your homework if her aquarium is freshwater or saltwater. Fisharoma knows more about it than we do. Other than that, figurines, rocks, and small decorations work great! Your aquarist special person will love it, it’s our guarantee.

5. Vivarium Date

Let’s take things a little outdoors and personal. Ask them out on a date. A fish vivarium is the most fitting choice if your girl or guy is really a practitioner in the hobby or is in love with the magic of the concept.

In simpler words, a museum filled with vibrant fish all over is probably the best place you can take them. It’s entertaining for the both of you to witness, all the magnificent live-action, from all the majestic beauties of water. It will surely have jaws dropped in awe and wonder, even for a person who is new to any of this.

What are you waiting for? Admire the person of your dreams and the unique scenario of a fish museum. See the happiness flourish through their priceless facial expressions.

Conclusion

All these ideas mentioned above really showcase your efforts in a way most things fail to. An aquarist is really passionate and emotional about what they do. Even a casual practitioner in the hobby is really interested in that particular aspect of nature, besides other things.

Any or all of this truly represents the way you feel for them. Additionally, it glorifies your attention to detail and your care for their likes and dislikes. As the great saying goes “At the end of the day, you can’t control the results; you can only control your effort level and your focus- Ben Zobrist” you have to go on. Impress them, as we have made it easy for you and get that second date!

—

This content is brought to you by Shiv Nandan.

