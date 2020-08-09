Wearing a Men’s Leather Jacket in 2020

—

There is something undefinable about leather jackets. You can neither tag it high-fashion nor streetwear. And yet it reigns comfortably in both universes. It is all about wearing it just right. Which is what a brand like Sculpt Australia aids you with – by offering you choices that can’t go wrong.

It is so often said that you don’t wear a leather jacket – it wears you. It is a garment with a lot of personalities. And also costs some serious financial investment. This is why you need to know your leather jackets well before you bring one into your wardrobe.

Know Your Leather Jackets

At its very roots, of course, the leather jacket was also about providing warmth against the chills, though that is hardly the reason anyone wears one anymore.

When Irving Schott crafted the first motorcycle jacket for Harley Davidson, it was meant to protect riders from the harsh winds. The asymmetric design allowed them to lean over on their machines without jacket fastenings cutting into their skin. The Biker jacket has since been a staple among the fast and the furious. And those who aspire to it or like to look the part. Biker jackets are meant to be worn close to the skin, not over layers of protective clothing.

The first Bomber jackets were meant to protect pilots against the chilly air in open cockpits. These are among the most commonly worn styles of leather jackets and feature a central zip. They are usually made in softer leathers.

The Field Jacket is the army man’s staple and tends to be longer than other styles. They also feature multiple pockets and are worn belted at the waist. This style is more practical and weather-appropriate in the bracing cold.

Closely related to the Biker jacket is the Racer style which was developed by military men who turned to motorbike racing after their time in service. The style flatters body types with broad shoulders. Flight jackets, crafted by pilots but coveted by airmen and laymen alike, are bulky and warm outerwear, meant to be worn over light styles.

For contemporary versions of the classic styles, check out the wide range of men's jackets

Men’s Leather Jackets

With all the testosterone-fuelled images associated with leather jackets, it took a while for women to adopt the trend. But once it was seen that these stylish outerwear options were not only a solid investment but also provided versatile fashion choices, women have also not looked back.

While Bomber and Biker jackets are staple men's wear choices too, men also have a wide range of other choices like cropped jackets or the eternal favourite, belted trench coats. Men's jackets also tend to incorporate a host of fun features and colours. From vintage shapes and designs to trendy contemporary ones, men are also ready to swear allegiance to the leather jacket.

Leather Jacket Etiquette

A leather jacket is a strong style statement. It makes a lot of sense if you know your jacket – wearing a Bomber jacket to a formal soiree could be a faux pas you could choose to avoid. When a garment has an interesting history, the knowledge could you the extra edge when you wear it.

Since a leather jacket tends to be the stand-out outfit in your turnout, it is wise to keep the colours neutral and styling plain. Especially with regard to shoes. When wearing a leather jacket, don’t call attention to your shoes with in-your-face colours or pointed toes. Keep them simple and classic so your leather jacket can steal the show.

With a leather jacket, less is more. The temptation to go all-out on the bling may cause some heartache when you start feeling out-of-place or overdressed among peers.

Remember that a good quality leather jacket is an investment for life. Classic cuts and understated styles will ensure you get a lifetime of wear out of them, provided you go in for the kind of quality

While black is the most versatile – and most classic – colour to own in a leather jacket, don’t restrict your choices to just black. A Brown gives a softer, more casual look to your appearance. But you can also add some variety to your wardrobe with White, Red, or Mustard leather.

Since a leather jacket can dial-up or tone down your overall appearance, careful consideration needs to be given to the outfit you wear it with. From slim-fit pants and Oxford shirts to denim and tees, it can pair with ease with pretty much anything.

Know Your Leather Before You Buy

It is a given that a leather jacket just gets better with age. But if you are looking for that kind of longevity and timeless appeal, make sure you are spending on the right kind of leather.

It is a common misconception that genuine leather is the best quality of leather. In reality, genuine leather is inferior and far less attractive than full-grain black leather jacket. It is only full-grain leather jackets that acquire that sheen of age that leather lovers covet – the patina.

From sheepskin to lambskin and goat suede to pure cow leather, there is a lot of variety to choose from, depending on what kind of investment you are looking to make.

How to Care for Your Leather Jackets

A leather jacket is a luxury addition to your wardrobe and needs to be treated as such. For a material that comes naturally from Nature, it isn’t as adaptable to weather conditions as you might expect. Never get careless with your leather jacket unless you are ready to let go of it.

The cardinal rule of leather-care is to not get it wet. If it does so under any circumstances, make sure you hang it out to dry completely before you put it away.

Leather jackets need to be put away carefully on padded hangers. Wire hangers can affect the shape and give you pointy shoulders.

Excess heat is also not good for your leather.

All leather tends to lose a bit of its suppleness with age. This can be countered with the use of a good quality leather conditioner.

Last but definitely important, do not toss your leather jacket into a washing machine! Carefully take stock of the care instructions given and leave the cleaning to the professionals.

Why Now is the Best Time to Get Yours

Head out of the pandemic gloom with that cherished style of leather jacket you have always had your eye on. It is time to spread some cheer in life by dressing up and stepping out after all these months of panic.

There is no better way to do it than with the solid confidence you get from a well-crafted, premium leather jacket!

—

This content is brought to you by Karthik Bhaskar.

Photo: Shutterstock