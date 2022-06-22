What Are 5 Things to Watch Out for as Your Cat Ages?

—

Over the years your cat has given you so much love, affection, and good memories. As they age, they need you to show them love and compassion more than ever.

Cats are all different as some will show signs of aging sooner than others, but generally, a cat is considered a senior once they become eleven years old.

It’s essential to understand what is happening with your cat and when it is time to take them to the vet to check for more serious problems.

Knowing the signs of aging in your cat and how to make their journey into the last stage of their lives easier will ensure that your furry friend is happy throughout the aging process.

This article will cover five things to watch for as your cat ages and how to create a safe and comfortable environment for your senior kitty.

Understanding the mental and behavioral signs of aging

It is completely normal and to be expected that as your cat ages it will have some behavioral changes. It’s important to be aware of what those changes are and be able to differentiate between normal aging in your cat and something wrong. If you notice a drastic change in a short amount of time, it might be a good idea to take your cat to see a vet.

Some behavioral changes you can expect are:

Decrease in cognition- Cats are expected to lose some cognitive ability as they age. If you notice your cat isn’t able to find its food bowl or litter box on its own, it may be a sign of memory loss.

Cats are expected to lose some cognitive ability as they age. If you notice your cat isn’t able to find its food bowl or litter box on its own, it may be a sign of memory loss. Fecal and urinary incontinence- If you notice that your cat has been going to the bathroom around your house, it could be due to incontinence which is common in cats as they age. This could also be a sign of something more serious. If it becomes a regular behavior or excessive, it’s a good idea to book an appointment with your vet.

If you notice that your cat has been going to the bathroom around your house, it could be due to incontinence which is common in cats as they age. This could also be a sign of something more serious. If it becomes a regular behavior or excessive, it’s a good idea to book an appointment with your vet. Sleeps more-This may seem impossible since cats are known for sleeping a lot, but an increase in how much they sleep and a decrease in their activity comes with the aging process.

Understanding the physical signs of aging

Physical signs of your cat aging are also to be expected as a feline enters its golden years. Just like behavioral signs, if you notice a drastic change in a short time, it may be time to take your cat in for a vet check.

Some physical signs of aging in a cat are:

Fecal and urinary incontinence- This can also be a physical sign of aging. Your cat may be unable to make it to their litter box physically, or they have developed a digestive disorder that makes it impossible to hold long enough. If this is a persistent problem, you can invest in some washable diapers for cats , and it would be wise to have a vet check out your cat for a more serious problem.

This can also be a physical sign of aging. Your cat may be unable to make it to their litter box physically, or they have developed a digestive disorder that makes it impossible to hold long enough. If this is a persistent problem, you can invest in some washable , and it would be wise to have a vet check out your cat for a more serious problem. Decrease in mobility- Just like humans, as we age, we slow down. Cats can be prone to Osteoarthritis, which affects joints like hips, knees, ankles, and elbows. If you notice your kitty having a hard time getting upstairs or jumping up to their favourite spot to sleep, they may be experiencing some pain in their joints.

Just like humans, as we age, we slow down. Cats can be prone to Osteoarthritis, which affects joints like hips, knees, ankles, and elbows. If you notice your kitty having a hard time getting upstairs or jumping up to their favourite spot to sleep, they may be experiencing some pain in their joints. Weight loss– it is common for cats to lose muscle mass as they age and appear thinner and bonier. If you are worried that your cat has become too thin too fast, it could be a sign that they have something else going on and definitely warrants a visit to the vet.

Set up your senior cat’s space and provide essentials for him

Setting up a space for your senior cat is a good idea, especially if they are really struggling. You can set up a small corner in your home or even a whole room, whatever you have available to use.

You will want to limit the amount of jumping and climbing your cat will have to do and ensure food and water dishes are easily accessible. If your cat is experiencing mobility issues, you want to ease their anxiety and keep them comfortable.

If your senior cat is having a hard time making it to the litter box, it might be a smart idea to invest in some diapers for cats to limit the mess and make for an easier clean-up.

You will also want to make a cozy spot that is a bit more private. Cats are infamous for being private animals, and if your cat wants to be alone, then they will have a cozy spot to relax in that is safe and accessible.

Giving him more attention and treating him with more love

Giving your senior cat more love and attention is great for your cat and for yourself. Let’s be honest he probably doesn’t have much time left with you and getting in some extra cuddles is important.

It is important to speak to your cat sweetly and show compassion when they cannot make it to the litter box or tip their water dish over by accident. They are not doing those things on purpose and deserve to be met with love and understanding.

Talk to your veterinarian about a medical plan

Increasing your trips to the veterinarian might be something that your senior cat requires. If they are experiencing health issues and pain, it is important to speak candidly with your veterinarian about what to expect for pain management, disease outcome, and the possibility of putting your cat down. These are hard conversations, but knowing what’s coming and what to expect can help ease any anxiety you may feel.

