What Are the Advantages of Using Grow Lights for Indoor Plants?

Grow lights have many advantages both for homeowners and people who live in apartments.

Extend the growing season

If you live in a northern climate, starting seeds for plants such as melon, peppers, and tomatoes in an outdoor garden does not give the plants much time to mature and produce fruit. If you start the plants indoors under lights such as Agron grow lights, they will have a good start when you move them to the garden and you’ll have more produce to show for your efforts. If you start your seeds in small biodegradable pots, transplant is easy.

Get ahead of the weather

When the sun isn’t out, your outdoor plants are still getting the right kind of light, but not enough of it. Plants under grow lights can have optimum light no matter what the weather is like. And with indoor plants, you don’t have to worry about damage from storms or the wind.

Save on grocery costs and have better produce

Growing fruits, vegetables, and herbs under lights makes them available more often and at a lower cost. With grocery bills rising, this could be the best reason to use grow lights, Growing your own produce is not only less expensive, it allows you to have better produce. You probably know that supermarket fruits have often been picked early so that they will ship with less damage. This often means inferior produce when your purchases don’t ripen satisfactorily at home. With grow lights, you decide when to pick and you can have your produce at its peak. Grow lights can also save you the expense of the fresh herbs a dedicated cook can’t do without.

Grow more plants than you might have thought you could

Many blooming plants flourish under grow lights. You can keep plants such as hibiscus, orchids, and African violets showing their stuff more of the year. Grow lights also let people in apartments enjoy some gardening of their own. You can also use grow lights for your hydroponic gardening.

The choice of lights is easy

Plants need full-spectrum light. They should not have light 24 hours a day. Photosynthesis has two phases; light and dark. In the light phase, a plant is storing energy. In the dark phase, it is producing glucose for growth. A plant that has light all of the time will sicken. Use lights that can be put on a timer so that they’re on the right number of hours for the plants you’re growing.

Incandescent lights must be avoided because these lights do not provide the full spectrum. They can also be much too hot. Fluorescent lights are sometimes used for grow lights, but they’re not advised if you’re growing a large number of plants or if you grow blooming plants. Fluorescents are too weak for these purposes. The best lights for indoor gardening are LED lights. They cost more initially but they last longer than either incandescent or fluorescent lights and they’re easier to recycle.

Starting out

Grow lights are not hard to find. You can buy them at home improvement stores, big box stores, and industrial supply stores. There are lots of online suppliers too. Shop around for the best prices. Be sure to get full instructions for using the lights.

This content is brought to you by Rick Hopkins.

Shutterstock