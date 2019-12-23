What Are the Benefits of Good Lighting

—

New home awakens new decoration fantasies! From choosing furniture to home painting, it is a rollercoaster ride nobody complains about – in kitty parties! It gets hectic & we often overlook the main factor that makes our home feel like home. Any guesses? Good Lighting

We overrule the impact of lighting on health in the frenzy, and to be blatantly honest, it becomes a mistake – a mistake reminding us in our every waking moment, how huge it is (considering it is daunting to redecorate/renovate & to re-stabilize the deteriorating health conditions – courtesy of bad lighting).

Have you ever pondered on how significant circadian rhythm lighting does for your home? A subject rarely found discussed in the confines of bachelorette parties and with your sorority sisters! Do not trust us, but let’s hear out what studies have found. According to a study good LED lighting can lead to a clear & concise thought process – helps in negotiations & win-win decision making – not only that, but it also has a positive impact on memory, circadian rhythm as a whole, and Dementia.

Why So FUSSY About Healthy Lighting?

Healthy light bulbs work as a magic tool to reduce stress, alleviate mood, stabilize sleep patterns & improve circadian rhythm. As the research on Dementia centers stats: To stabilize circadian rhythm sleep disorder, memory, and other health issues – circadian rhythm disruption affects the human biological cycle – you need exposure to mood-enhancing light, especially in the morning.

Note: We are all aware of the part that good LED lighting plays in our homes these days. Energy-efficient light bulbs are the savior of home decorations, accentuating display artwork and objects with affordable electricity bills. However, none can neglect the primary functionality: The ability to properly see without straining our eyes.

The general rule of lighting for health & wellbeing is to set up layers of light – this means you should include overhead lamps, floor lamps, and table lamps to improve home wellness.

Healthy LED wall lights have become a fashion statement, as of lately, with the wake of ‘let the art speak’ bandwagon. They highlight pictures and create an atmosphere by gently washing light up and down the walls. It might affect eyesight if dimming light options are out of the equation.

How you light your room determines, it either would affect mental health negatively or improves productivity. Here we have a basic guide regarding the benefits of good lighting for both practical and decorative purposes.

Good Lighting: Illusion of Space

Lighting helps with space’s illusion. If your room is a little small, it feels cramped by insufficient lighting (combined with indecorous furniture). Isn’t it great to have a well-lit room with natural air and good LED lighting to improve sleep quality – Considering the current hype of sleep disorders & depression? Even if your room is small, it will make a huge difference with well-lit.

The Living Room

The mood will be destroyed if there are no LED ceiling lights in this space. Alternatively, make sure you have a mix of lights on different circuits so you can easily control how you want to look at the room.

This way, if it’s a gloomy day, you might turn on the pendant and you want to see who you’re talking with, but if it’s a movie night, stick to the wall and LED table lights.

Space where you knit or sew have to be well-lit. You are allowed to hold the LED light low in other activities. Put a table LED lamp or a floor lamp (whichever makes your eyes feel less strained) near the couch. Reading a book or writing one, you are good to go!

Oh, not to mention, for this specific room setting, angled lamps are outstanding to move light according to the position you are sitting in. They emit a dark hue to help you concentrate. Meanwhile, a wall light softly scatters all over.

The Kitchen

This is the only space (along with the bathroom) that embraces ceiling LED Ceiling lights as they are mostly there to support you do work.

In a series on the wall, you simply don’t need them. Instead of appearing symmetrical, they can light up the places where circadian rhythm lighting is required.

Try to purchase lights with the lamp recessed back into the ceiling as this will minimize the bulb’s harsh light. Position them above the counter so you can see what you’re doing without glare.

For more healthy lighting, suggest utilizing LED tape on the back of the shelves to produce a lighter, more ambient light that is particularly useful when you have a kitchen eat-in.

If you are opting for a table LED lamp or wall lights in the eating area, it’s also more beautiful than spotlights flickering over the table and since you’re mainly eating and talking at this stage, it’s more relaxing to have healthy low light.

Home Office Space

LED Lighting is important in every room, but maybe even more so in the home office where you have to contend with the glare from the computer screen. The continuous exposure to blue light causes eyestrains, headaches and visual exhaustion.

Finally, when you’re sitting at the computer, you need to make sure you’re away from the top of the screen about an arm’s length and that it’s positioned so you’re always looking down. It is a space where circadian rhythm LED lighting is required to increase productivity – adjust the light accordingly to minimize strain.

1: Mood Enhancer

Good lighting in your home works as a mood enhancer. You may want a sense of calm and comfort in your living room and a more relaxed atmosphere in the bedrooms. Regardless of the size of the space, lighting improves health and ensures the wellbeing

2: Improves Productivity

Besides providing a relaxing atmosphere, having the circadian rhythm lighting in your home can increase productivity. Install lighting — healthy low and bright lights —in certain areas of your house, including the kitchen, home office, workshop, and study area to improve home wellness.

Take Benefits of Circadian Rhythm Lighting

Light Up Your Home Properly

You are now wondering, “Which good lighting should I install to tackle circadian rhythm sleep disorder?” Don’t be scared. Here is how to be going about it:

Break Your Room Down – Metaphorically

Only speak of it as a sandwich. The base— in this scenario, ceiling LED lighting — is the most popular surface. They encourage you to walk around the space and see without strains.

The second layer is task lighting. List the activities you are doing in each room to ensure that they are kept in mind while installing the cables.

Last is the coloring, the decoration of the accent. Coloring in combination with productive lighting provide a better look and set off the atmosphere.

Switch As Preferable

Separate the switches for easy control of the three surfaces. For example, if you’re entertaining visitors, if their switches are grouped, it’s easy to turn on accent lighting. You can also switch the LED light bulb to dim or bright mode to ease or brighten the light.

LED Light COLOR Scheme

Hey, when opting lighting home, though basic, consider LED color scheme light bulbs thorough. LED bulbs have various shades of white light, ranging from yellowish-white to bluish-gray.

Summing Up the Good Lighting Thread!

Lighting impact the health is NOT a joke to be taken lightly! There are certain mistakes people, be wise enough to avoid them.

First of all, use tiny lights in large rooms because they create darkness and do not fill the room with proper lighting.

Ignoring good lighting

Not using natural daylight

Using dark environments

There is no reason to continue living with low lighting; it can even affect your mental health. Use bulbs that last longer, like LED lights that cost less. Healthy LED energy-efficient bulbs not only more effective but also more environmentally friendly!

If you have further queries or suggestions regarding the benefits of good lighting, please share it with us in the comments below!

—

