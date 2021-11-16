What Are the Odds of Winning a Car Accident Settlement?

—

Car accidents are often frustrating, painful, and costly experiences. To regain control of your life after a crash, you will need a monetary settlement that covers your current and future medical expenses and compensates you for all the pain and suffering you went through due to the incident. With that in mind, the question arises: What are your odds of winning a car accident settlement?

To determine the answer to that question, you must know specific details that could influence the outcome of your claim, such as the intentions of the insurance companies, the reasons why you should (or shouldn’t) go to trial and the factors that will impact the final verdict.

A settlement is the most likely outcome.

In most cases, the liable driver’s insurer should be the one to provide monetary settlements after a car accident. Therefore, you should keep in mind that it is in the insurance company’s best interest to resolve the case out of court through a settlement as quickly as possible. In fact, about 95% of personal injury claims are settled without going to trial.

However, a quick settlement won’t always be in your best interest. Avoid accepting any agreement before you understand the extent of your damages. If you want to make sure you receive fair compensation, working with a car accident attorney may be an excellent idea.

Factors that could keep you from receiving a settlement

You should be aware that certain details could make it more difficult for you to receive compensation after an auto accident. The main ones are the following:

Not enough proof

Suppose you don’t have enough proof that the other driver was responsible for the crash. In that case, getting fair compensation could be an uphill battle. Evidence may include witness testimony, photos of the accident, photos of your injuries, police reports, and even medical reports. However, gathering all of this information on your own can be a daunting task (especially if you are severely injured after the collision).

Insufficient damages

On the other hand, if the crash is relatively minor, it may be challenging to receive any type of compensation after the incident. Usually, to receive a significant monetary settlement, you will have to prove that your damages meet a pre-established pain and suffering criteria.

Handling the claim on your own

Technically, no law requires you to hire an attorney to handle your car accident claim. However, not working with an experienced car accident attorney could significantly decrease your chances of getting the monetary settlement you deserve for your injuries. Don’t risk your future just to save a few dollars; consider working with a legal professional to make the process painless.

Why do cases go to trial?

Although most personal injury cases are settled out of court, you may have to go to trial to resolve the matter. There are several reasons why this might happen. However, the most common of all is a dispute over liability. For example, the other driver may claim that you had a higher percentage of fault for the accident, while you claim that he caused the accident.

However, keep in mind that lawsuits are unpredictable and should be avoided at all costs. Of all the personal injury cases going to trial each year, only 57% are settled in favor of the plaintiff. If it is possible to obtain a fair monetary settlement outside of the courtroom, it should always be the preferred option.

What impacts the outcome of your trial?

Your main objective in a car accident trial is to establish the negligence of the other party. You will only be entitled to compensation if you can prove that the defendant acted negligently or carelessly at the time of the accident. There are four critical elements to proving negligence, and you must demonstrate all of them to increase the chances that the judge will render a favorable verdict for you. These elements are as follows:

Duty of care: First of all, you must prove that the defendant owed you a duty of care at the time of the accident. If you were not owed a duty, you would not be entitled to compensation. However, if the incident was a car crash, the driver will always owe you a duty of care to abide by traffic laws and drive safely.

Breach: This refers to the violation of the previously established duty of care. In the case of an auto accident, it refers to the negligent, careless, reckless, or intentional actions that resulted in the collision.

Causation: Next, you will have to prove that there is a direct link between the defendant’s negligence and the injuries caused. Otherwise, the other driver would not be liable for the damages.

Damages: Finally, to obtain any type of compensation, you must prove that you suffered damages due to the car accident. Depending on the case, these damages may include your medical expenses, property losses, lost wages, compensation for pain and suffering, diminished future earning capacity, and much more.

Work with an experienced car accident attorney.

After a car accident, one of the first things you should do is contact a car accident lawyer who can guide you every step of the way. The attorney will gather the evidence necessary to build a strong case and will aggressively negotiate on your behalf to get you the money you need. In the meantime, you can focus on recovering from your injuries and regaining control of your life.

If you want to know what your chances are of winning a monetary settlement after a car accident, you could call a local attorney for a free consultation. The attorney will evaluate your case carefully and tell you what your legal options are.

