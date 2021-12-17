What Are the Trendiest Christmas Gift Ideas for 2021?

—

Do you remember some of the “must-have” Christmas gifts that exploded in popularity during your childhood and were impossible to find in stores? Maybe you remember the infamous Tickle Me Elmo toy from the 1990s. The doll–-which had a retail price under $30—was sold out everywhere during the 1996 Christmas buying season, and the only way to find one was by paying an Internet scalper upwards of $1,500. If you’re a bit younger, maybe you remember how difficult it was to find Nintendo’s miniature game console—the NES Classic Edition—during the 2016 shopping season. Every year, there are certain trendy holiday gifts that simply must be under everyone’s tree—and although you might be a bit older now, some things never change. These are the trendiest Christmas gift ideas of 2021.

CBD Oil Gift Set

If you’re a health-conscious consumer, there’s a good chance that you’re already well aware of the existence of cannabidiol (CBD). Extracted from the flowers of industrial hemp plants, CBD is used daily by millions of people who may find it helpful for wellness and relaxation. Maybe you’ve even used CBD and had a good experience with it yourself—and if that’s the case, you might have considered giving CBD oil to your loved ones as a gift.

The best way to give your loved ones the gift of CBD is by buying a CBD oil gift set that allows those people to experience several types, flavors, strains or strengths of CBD in a single package. A CBD gift set is also a perfect gift for someone who already uses CBD because he or she probably hasn’t tried that CBD. Every CBD oil is different because each one is an expression of a specific strain of hemp grown in a specific place. Each one has its own unique profile of terpenes and cannabinoids, so each one provides a unique experience to the user. A CBD gift set gives the recipient several different experiences in the same package.

Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

If you enjoy reading the latest technology news, maybe you’re already familiar with the concept of the non-fungible token (NFT). If you’re not, though, allow us to introduce you. Built on the same type of blockchain technology used by cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, an NFT is a token that represents ownership of a unique piece of digital artwork such as an image, song or video. The blockchain is a matter of public record – so although it may be possible to copy and distribute the digital asset to which a particular NFT is attached, the blockchain will always verify who the true owner of that asset is.

What sorts of things are available as NFTs? The answer is that you can find an NFT for just about any digital asset you can imagine. Filmmakers have digitized pages from their original scripts and released them as NFTs. Songwriters have released their lyrics as NFTs. Digital artists have released NFT versions of their most famous works. Even Willie Mays got in on the action in 2021, creating and selling a unique digital art installation telling the story of his legendary baseball career. The sale of the NFT raised $50,000 for Mays’s charitable foundation. NFTs are so trendy right now, though, that there are literally thousands of interesting items available for purchase at any time in a huge range of different prices. Only one person can own an NFT, and that makes them great gifts for people who already seem to have everything.

Adult Board Game

If you have a loved one who enjoys having fun but isn’t as interested in video games as he or she once was, it’s time to introduce that person to the wide world of adult board games. No, we’re not talking about those kinds of adult games – we’re talking about board games that offer deeper and more complex experiences than what you’d get with the average game of Monopoly.

In particular, the “Legacy” format has proven extremely popular among adult gamers over the past few years. A Legacy game is played out over a series of sessions – and at the end of each session, you’ll make a decision that unlocks new pieces, locations or strategy options for the next session, thus changing the game permanently. Game makers have released great new original properties – such as the incredibly popular Gloomhaven – based on the Legacy game format. You can also find Legacy versions of popular existing games such as Pandemic and Risk.

Turntable and Vinyl Records

Isn’t it funny how companies can take old technologies and make them seem new again every few years? In 2021, there’s no doubt that the trendiest Christmas gifts for music fans are turntables and vinyl records. Yes; we’re talking about the same records that your parents and grandparents listened to when they were hopping around the room to the swinging sounds of Frank Sinatra and Burt Bacharach. Today’s records, however, aren’t quite the same as the generic black platters of previous generations.

Why have vinyl records become so trendy among music fans in 2021? It’s not just because the hipsters of the world continue to claim that records sound better than streaming digital audio; it’s also because vinyl has emerged as one of the only formats for music distribution that can actually be profitable. Think about it; when is the last time that you bought a CD? There’s no point in buying the physical media because you probably already subscribe to a service like Apple Music. Streaming music is cheaper, and it’s available instantly. It also sounds the same as the CD version.

Records, on the other hand, offer something that you can’t get in the digital realm. They don’t sound the same as CDs, and you can only truly experience the sound of a record if you own the physical vinyl. Artists and record companies are taking advantage of that fact by releasing collector’s editions of their most popular albums. Buying an album on vinyl may mean that you’ll get exclusive tracks that aren’t available on streaming services. You’ll probably also receive large, glossy artwork reproductions. If your loved one has ever complained about modern digital music releases because they’re often mastered for maximum loudness at the expense of sound quality, he or she will probably love records because they’re not usually mastered in the same way as digital releases and will often have much wider dynamic ranges. Vinyl records are a big deal in 2021, and the music lover in your life would probably love to own a turntable and a few new vinyl releases.

CBD oil and its varying formularies are legal in a number of states in the US and in some international locations. However, the specifics of the laws vary. Please check the laws in your state or region before making a purchase.