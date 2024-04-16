What Can You Do After a Parking Lot Accident

—

When you think of a traffic accident, you likely picture a bumper bashing or a pileup on the highway. You may even picture a pedestrian who cannot get out of the way of a speeding car or a drunk driver wrapping their vehicle around a tree.

However, more than 50,000 car accidents in the U.S. do not even occur on the road. Instead, they happen in parking lots and garages. More than 60,000 injuries directly related to parking lot accidents happen annually. And even worse, 500 people die in parking lot accidents every year .

Parking lot crashes also leave people with legal headaches. This is why you must know exactly what to do if you are involved in such an accident.

Check for Injuries and Move to a Safer Spot (If Possible)

Many accidents happen because drivers become distracted on the road. The same goes for parking lot accidents. Someone may check their phone and not see you pulling out of a parking spot. A driver may be speeding to get to a store before it closes and skip the parking lot stop sign, crashing into you.

If someone crashes into you, the first thing to do is stop your vehicle and turn on your hazard lights. If possible, move your car away from the other traffic in the lot. Check yourself and your passengers for injuries. If anyone is hurt, call 911 immediately.

Exchange Information

In some instances, drivers who cause a parking lot accident speed away from the scene. If this happens, try to get a photo of the car before it leaves the lot. This will help the police find the driver later.

You should exchange information if the driver stays at the scene and everyone is safe and secure.

This should include full names, contact information, driver’s license, and car license information. Note the other car’s make, model, and license plate, and allow the other driver to document the same for your car.

Remember to obtain the driver’s insurance provider’s information, including the policyholder’s name (it sometimes differs) and the policy number.

Document the Accident Scene

You must document the accident scene and whether the accident is severe or not. If possible, use your phone to take pictures of the damage to both vehicles. Also, focus on skid marks, debris, and the surrounding parking lot. If you can move around, get photos from different angles.

There are likely to be at least a few witnesses in the lot. If you notice bystanders, ask them whether they saw what happened. If they did, get their names and contact details. Their statements will go a long way in helping to determine fault.

Police Report

A police presence at a parking lot crash is not always necessary. However, if one or more passengers (and drivers) are injured or there is extensive vehicle damage, the police should be called.

Police should also be present if there is a dispute over who was at fault for the accident. The police will file an accident report after investigating the scene and taking down the details.

Contacting Your Insurance Company

After leaving the parking lot, you should contact your insurance provider to report the accident. Ideally, you should report it within 24 hours. When you speak to the insurance company, give them only the factual details of the crash. If you speak to the other driver’s insurance company, do not get into fault and blame.

Understanding Fault and Liability

It is not always easy to determine fault in a parking lot accident. Traffic laws govern road accidents, while parking lots mostly have their own signage and rules.

When an accident happens in a parking lot, the fault is usually determined based on negligence. This means the other driver (or you) may have failed to act with reasonable care.

For example, a driver may back out of a parking space without yielding to vehicles with the right of way. Or they may back out at speed without even checking for oncoming cars behind them.

Sometimes, drivers in a hurry do not signal or check blind spots before changing lanes in a parking lot or aiming for a parking spot. This can lead to a collision.

Often, drivers disregard the speed limit within a parking lot, which increases the risk of an accident. They also text, speak on the phone, or eat, which is distracting enough to cause an accident.

How to Deal With Property Damage

If you are in a parking lot accident and there are no injuries but only property damage, your insurance company will play a central role. The insurance provider will help you get the repairs done on your car and provide compensation for the damaged vehicle.

This process depends solely on your coverage and whether or not the accident was your fault.

How to Deal With Injuries

If you suffer injuries in the accident, you should document your injuries, treatments, and related expenses. If you are severely injured and the accident was not your fault, you may be able to file a personal injury claim against the at-fault driver’s insurance company. This will help you recover some of the medical costs and potential lost wages.

How to Deal With a Hit-and-run

If the other driver speeds off, the accident is a hit-and-run. You should report the accident to the police immediately and then file a claim with your insurance company.

Again, coverage for this scenario will vary depending on your policy. However, uninsured or underinsured motorist insurance may help you in this case.

Getting Legal Assistance

If you are not at fault for the accident or the fault is disputed, seeking legal assistance is a good idea. Your lawyer can communicate with insurance companies and advise you regarding hit-and-run scenarios. They will also help you navigate a possible legal process should you decide to file a personal injury claim.

Getting Past a Parking Lot Accident

A parking lot accident may be a minor inconvenience, or it can be a serious situation. It can cost you money and time, especially if you end up in court. If you understand what to do after a parking lot accident, you can protect your rights and have a better chance of a fair outcome.

