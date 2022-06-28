What Can You Do When You Hit a Car in a Parking Lot

—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal advice.

One of the most common accidents is hitting a parked car in a parking lot. Unfortunately, it is not always easy to gauge the distance between cars; sometimes, cars come from virtually nowhere. Add in that not all cars are parked legally, making it harder to leave certain spots, and the odds of an accident are only increased. As such, knowing what to do when you hit another vehicle can only be helpful.

The Basic Procedure

Dealing with a parked car collision is pretty simple :

First, see if the owner is in the vicinity. Make sure that you leave a note. Gather as much evidence as possible. Let your insurance company know as soon as possible. If necessary, inform the local authorities.

Breaking It Down

In most jurisdictions, the person causing the accident cannot leave the scene of an accident until they have ensured that the owner of the vehicle that they have collided with has been notified. If the owner is there, they can be notified, insurance information traded, and the situation discussed. If the owner cannot be found, then some form of notification must be left behind in a prominent location. It should be noted that while the owner is referred to, the vehicle’s driver works just as well.

The information you need to leave behind is:

Your name.

A way to contact you.

Your insurance policy information (company, number, policy number)

An explanation of what happened.

When it comes to evidence, you should take as many pictures as possible of the vehicles involved, making sure that your pictures also help establish the location of the collision and all vehicles. You should also determine if there are any witnesses to the event and obtain their contact information if possible. Lastly, take notice of who is handling security for the area and any security cameras.

Your insurance company needs to be informed as soon as possible. While you may have to suffer for the accident, it helps prevent you from dealing with other repercussions and will generally be less than if the insurance company finds out later.

Also, if the vehicle you collided with was parked illegally, you may not be held responsible for the accident. But, of course, you may need to inform the local authorities of the problem in such a case. In addition, the authorities may need to be contacted if the other vehicle is significant.

If You Are The Victim

If you happen to be the victim of a collision in a parking lot, you should look for the note first. Failing that, you will need to notify the local authorities and your insurance company and see if there is any evidence you can gather. This last step means taking as many pictures of the accident as possible, seeing if anyone witnessed the event, and asking the security company if video footage of the accident is available. While you may have to take the lumps, it does not mean you should do so willingly.

The Advantages of Legal Representation

There are two options to keep in mind when you collide with another vehicle: settling outside of court and potential litigation. While there are other options, if one of those two should come up, it could be useful to have access to the services of a legal firm. Firms such as the Yosha Cook & Tisch Law Firm specialize in such litigation, making them someone you should call should you find yourself having to deal with legal action resulting from a car collision.

As such, ensure that you secure legal representation s soon as possible, especially if the collision was damaging to the other vehicle. You may require legal assistance even if your insurance company finds it in your favor. It can never hurt to have access to legal advice. Hitting another car does not need to be traumatic or even costly as long as you remember how to deal with the collision.

