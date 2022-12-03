What Clothes Do You Need To Ride a Sup Board?

—

Surfing and paddleboarding are traditionally associated with summer and warmth. But it happens that the warm season ends too quickly or you can’t wait to start walking on the water as soon as the first thawed patches appear. For such dedicated riders, we have developed a list of recommendations based on our personal experience. So, what to wear on a SUP walk if the weather whispers: “Stay at home.” Let’s start with clothes.

Professional suit

This is an expensive but effective option. It is suitable for long-distance recreational swimming and speed riding. SUP suits are made of breathable, membrane fabric, which works according to the following principle: it removes moisture and sweat from the inside, so that you are comfortable and not hot to paddle, and does not absorb water from the outside. Therefore, even if you dive completely, you remain dry. The sleeves, legs and collar of the SUP suit have tight rubber cuffs. They wrap tightly around the wrists, ankles, and neck to create an airtight effect and keep water out. Some riders find this tightness uncomfortable, especially in the neck area. Perhaps, this and the high price are the only disadvantages of specialized clothes for SUP boarding.

Wetsuit

If you are catching a cold sea wave, then this is your option, but if you are going to paddle for a long time in the warm off-season, then a wetsuit will not work. Let’s see why. It is made of dense neoprene fabric, which does not breathe at all and does not remove moisture. That is, when you warm up and sweat while riding, the wetsuit will work against you. Under it you will be wet, this moisture will not be able to evaporate, in simple terms, the rider will simply spray. If you fall into the water, then the wetsuit will not save, the rider will get wet anyway since the wetsuit is not airtight. The weather in which you can paddle in a wetsuit by O’Neill is rain, wind and frost. Cold drops will cool the paddler, and neoprene will protect from the wind.

Neoprene jackets, vests, and leggings

Let’s call it a version of a steamed wetsuit, which is a win-win for riding waves in cool water, from 20 C and above. For paddling, while standing on a SUP board, these clothes are not quite suitable. It will not protect you from the cold if you fall into the water and will not effectively remove sweat.

General sportswear

Naturally, this option is only suitable for paddling in calm water. The clothes will not protect against moisture and get wet when falling into the water, but it will make you feel comfortable while moving on the SUP board. Even for riders who are firmly on the SUP board, we recommend taking a change of clothes in a dry bag, and a tourist seat for resting on the board.

Shoes

Now let’s get it right. Dry feet are the key to health and proper skating.

Swimming with galoshes and rubber boots is strictly prohibited. When falling from a SUP board, they take on water and pull to the bottom, there is a danger of not having time to quickly remove their legs from the water.

Waterproof socks

In tourist or fishing stores you can find special waterproof socks. Their principle of operation is the same as that of the SUP suit. The membrane does not allow external moisture to wet the foot, while it perfectly removes sweat. Socks can be worn with any shoes, sneakers. The tightness of socks depends on their height. There are stockings with a tight elastic band on top – you can safely swim in them, they will not let the water through. There are socks with a regular elastic band that protect against splashes, water can get inside from above. Minus socks – you can’t walk in them without shoes because of the risk of piercing the membrane.

Neoprene socks

Neoprene socks keep feet warm in cold weather. Minus – they do not remove moisture well, especially if you wear them under sneakers.

Neoprene surf boots

Neoprene surf and SUP shoes have thick soles. With it, you can safely walk from the beach to the car, step on snags and corals under water. In such shoes it is convenient to surf on the waves, it does not slip, protects from the cold, due to the upper strap it sits tightly on the leg. In surf boots, it is also convenient to swim on a stand-up board when the water temperature is more than 18 C.

—

This content is brought to you by Ekaterina Kuznetsova

iStockPhoto